These Are The Most Depressed States In The US

Mental health organisations across the world are raising awareness on Thursday, Oct. 10, for World Mental Health Day.

Below is a map of depression in the United States from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, based on a 2006 survey. One trend that’s worth calling attention to is the rate of depression in some states in the South.

Clinical psychologist and CDC epidemiologist Lela McKnight-Eily told USA Today in 2010 that the South might be more depressed because of the prevalence of chronic health issues such as obesity, heart disease, stroke, and sleep problems.

“There could also be differences in socioeconomic status, the presence of other mental health conditions and also access to health care and treatment,” McKnight-Eily said.

More recent Gallup data backs this up — Southern states scored lowest for well-being on Gallup’s 2012 survey.

The stigma attached to mental health problems might also prevent people from seeking treatment.

Gallup says that the Affordable Care Act — combined with increased education about mental health and chronic illnesses — could help reverse this trend in the South, especially among people with low incomes. Many adults are eligible for free health and wellness screenings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.