Here Are The Most And Least Trusted News Outlets In America

News outlets like CNN and ABC News might have the biggest audiences, but they’re not the most trusted in America.

The most trusted news outlets in America, according to a new study from Pew Research Center, are actually British.

BBC and The Economist top the list of most trusted news sources, while BuzzFeed and The Rush Limbaugh Show are at the bottom.

Check out the chart:

Conservative-leaning news outlets seem to be the least trusted overall, but liberal-leaning outlets like Mother Jones and ThinkProgress still rank lower than major media players like The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The most trusted news outlets don’t equate to the most popular, however. Americans say they get most of their political news from local TV, Facebook, and major networks like CNN and Fox News.

For the study, Pew surveyed a representative sample of randomly selected Americans, polling nearly 3,000 people earlier this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.