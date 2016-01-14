Here are the most amazing cars we saw at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show

The biggest auto show of them all is off to a running start in the Motor City.

The Detroit Auto Show — its official name is the North American International Auto Show, or NAIAS — is usually where the automakers roll out their best and brightest, their most exciting new vehicles and their coolest concept cars.

Of course, the Detroit Big Three — GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — and all the other companies in attendance are also aiming to attract customers. That’s why we saw SUVs and minivan reveals in Motown, to go along with the more exotic stuff.

The show runs through January 24. Here are all the cool cars we saw — along with a few other things.

Acura's Precision Concept is actually a four-door! It has 'suicide' rear doors that hinge in the opposite direction from the main doors. If Acura ever builds it, they need to retain this feature! Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The Acura booth also featured their new NSX sports car. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider This customised Kia SUV reminded me of a groovy van from the 1970s. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ferrari is absent in Detroit, but the new 488 GTB supercar isn't, thanks to Brembo, a company that makes high-performance brakes. Not my favourite Ferrari colour, but it will do. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider But the otherworldly BMW i8 kept an eye on the Ferrari from across the show floor. It was almost like the Ferrari's prancing stallion had a guardian angel. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Lincoln's comeback is huge -- and so was its booth, which struck me as being more of an ocean liner. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider But in the midst of it all, the new Lincoln Continental is a thing of beauty. Lincoln GM also unveiled some pretty sheet metal: Buick's Avista Concept. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Swedish carmaker Volvo brought a vast screen that could morph, showing ever-changing Nordic landscapes. So soothing and hypnotic... Matthew DeBord/Business Insider And Volvo brought its SUV of the Year Award from Motor Trend for the XC90, a vehicle that was ALSO Business Insider's 2015 Car of the Year. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Volvo also created this IKEA-esque lounge. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The brand new, never-before-seen Volvo S90 luxury sedan, which takes aim at cars like ... Scott Olson/Getty Images ... the brand new E-Class from Mercedes-Benz, an industry standard for decades. Scott Olsen/Getty Images Porsche fans rejoice: the new generation 911 Turbo and Turbo S are here. Scott Olsen/Getty Images Audi's very cool H-TRON Hydrogen-powered crossover made an appearance. Scott Olsen/Getty Images Audi also held the world premier of the A4 and S4 sedans, critical core vehicles for the car maker in its battle with BMW and Mercedes. Scott Olsen/Getty Images The Hyundai Genesis G90 is yet another entry into the crowded luxury sedan market. Scott Olsen/Getty Images Henrik Fisker is back on the scene with his 'Force 1' concept vehicle, which he hopes will become a $300,000 production model made right here in the USA. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Chevy rolled out the new Cruze hatchback. This is the go-faster SS version. Scott Olsen/Getty Images Infiniti brought its never-before-seen Q60 concept. Scott Olson/Getty Images There were even a few motorcycles, like this one from BMW. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider I'm not sure how this GMC pickup got up there. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Who doesn't love a hot-purple Dodge under the bright lights? Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Or how about a hot-purple Jeep Wrangler? Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Or best of all, a hot-purple Bentley Continental GT Speed? Scott Olsen/Getty Images Ford established its new performance division a year ago. Its cars run a gamut from the GT supercar ... Matthew DeBord/Business Insider ... to the Raptor super truck. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford Performance reminded us that cars aren't just for looking at -- they're also for RACING. Here's a young Mario Andretti ... Matthew DeBord/Business Insider ... and Jackie Stewart, one of motor sports' greatest ever. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The Mustang GT350 Shelby Cobra badge -- on another creation of their Performance Division -- is deeply cool. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Speaking of performance: that's a Corvette race car up there. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The brand-new, range-topping Lexus LC 500 grand tourer has ... 500 horsepower. Scott Olsen/Getty Images The (very shiny) Kia Telluride SUV Concept would slot above the Sorento. Yes, it also has suicide doors Scott Olsen/Getty Images The new model -- assuming it sticks to the concept -- would be the best looking in the current Kia lineup. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The whole Alfa Romeo booth was a thing of beauty. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider This 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale reminded us that it's understandable why everyone thinks the Italians design the most beautiful cars. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The automotive classic inspired Alfa's new 4C Spider. This is the first time the topless 4C has made it to North America. Scott Olsen/Getty Images And speaking of Italian design: the Fiat 124 Spider is the return of an automotive classic. It'd based on the Mazda Miata MX-5. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The 2017 BMW M2, which those who love to drive have been eagerly awaiting. Matt DeBord/Business Insider Chrysler has ditched the Town & Country name for its minivan, replacing it with 'Pacifica.' The new vehicle was revealed in Motown. Scott Olsen/Getty Images It's big. It's bold. It's brutish. It's Nissan's Titan Warrior Concept pickup. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider But for more less aggressive truck buyers, the new Honda Ridgeline pickup will do. It has a cult following. Matt DeBord/Business Insider But don't think Honda makes low-key trucks. Here's another Ridgeline, this time kitted out as a nasty off-road racer. Scott Olsen/Getty Images Mazda's new club racer version of the Miata. This is just about the best amateur track machine that money can buy. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider And I'm sorry, but I couldn't help myself. That's the Indy 500 trophy, in all its shiny metal glory. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

