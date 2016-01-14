Here are the most amazing cars we saw at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show

The biggest auto show of them all is off to a running start in the Motor City.
The Detroit Auto Show — its official name is the North American International Auto Show, or NAIAS — is usually where the automakers roll out their best and brightest, their most exciting new vehicles and their coolest concept cars.
Of course, the Detroit Big Three — GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — and all the other companies in attendance are also aiming to attract customers. That’s why we saw SUVs and minivan reveals in Motown, to go along with the more exotic stuff.
The show runs through January 24. Here are all the cool cars we saw — along with a few other things.
Acura's Precision Concept is actually a four-door! It has 'suicide' rear doors that hinge in the opposite direction from the main doors. If Acura ever builds it, they need to retain this feature!
Ferrari is absent in Detroit, but the new 488 GTB supercar isn't, thanks to Brembo, a company that makes high-performance brakes. Not my favourite Ferrari colour, but it will do.
But the otherworldly BMW i8 kept an eye on the Ferrari from across the show floor. It was almost like the Ferrari's prancing stallion had a guardian angel.
Lincoln's comeback is huge -- and so was its booth, which struck me as being more of an ocean liner.
Swedish carmaker Volvo brought a vast screen that could morph, showing ever-changing Nordic landscapes. So soothing and hypnotic...
And Volvo brought its SUV of the Year Award from Motor Trend for the XC90, a vehicle that was ALSO Business Insider's 2015 Car of the Year.
Audi also held the world premier of the A4 and S4 sedans, critical core vehicles for the car maker in its battle with BMW and Mercedes.
Henrik Fisker is back on the scene with his 'Force 1' concept vehicle, which he hopes will become a $300,000 production model made right here in the USA.
Ford established its new performance division a year ago. Its cars run a gamut from the GT supercar ...
Ford Performance reminded us that cars aren't just for looking at -- they're also for RACING. Here's a young Mario Andretti ...
The Mustang GT350 Shelby Cobra badge -- on another creation of their Performance Division -- is deeply cool.
The (very shiny) Kia Telluride SUV Concept would slot above the Sorento. Yes, it also has suicide doors
The new model -- assuming it sticks to the concept -- would be the best looking in the current Kia lineup.
This 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale reminded us that it's understandable why everyone thinks the Italians design the most beautiful cars.
The automotive classic inspired Alfa's new 4C Spider. This is the first time the topless 4C has made it to North America.
And speaking of Italian design: the Fiat 124 Spider is the return of an automotive classic. It'd based on the Mazda Miata MX-5.
Chrysler has ditched the Town & Country name for its minivan, replacing it with 'Pacifica.' The new vehicle was revealed in Motown.
But for more less aggressive truck buyers, the new Honda Ridgeline pickup will do. It has a cult following.
But don't think Honda makes low-key trucks. Here's another Ridgeline, this time kitted out as a nasty off-road racer.
Mazda's new club racer version of the Miata. This is just about the best amateur track machine that money can buy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.