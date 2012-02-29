Here Are The More Than 800 Titles You Can Kiss Goodbye On Netflix

Attention Netflix users, you have one more day to watch any of the Starz titles offered by the site before they’ll be gone forever.Starting tomorrow, you will no longer have access to the more than 800 titles offered by the company.



But this isn’t new news—we’ve known since the fall that this would be happening. Starz ended their contract negotiations with the video-on-demand site soon after Netflix announced their price hike.

However, if you’re like us, you have a bunch of films piling up in your queue that you have put off until a rainy day.

Among the 22 pages worth of titles, you’ll no longer have access to shows such as “Spartacus,” “Cagney & Lacey” and films “Elizabeth” and “Scarface.”

How will Netflix replace their missing content? They did strike a deal with Dreamworks in September; however, that deal won’t kick in until next year.

If you want to see what will be missing, you can check out an entire list of titles here.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 titles we recommend checking out before their deal expires:

Airport

Anger Management

Bad Lieutenant*

Beautiful Boy

Beetlejuice

Big

Billy Madison

Elizabeth

The English Patient

JFK

The Pixar Story

Prelude to a Kiss

Scarface

Secretariat

Sleeping With The Enemy

Tangled

That Thing You Do!

Toy Story 3

Tron

Twister

*Nicolas Cage plays the most ridiculous, drug-using cop that you can’t help but laugh.

