Here Are The Michael Kors Sneakers That Are Only Available To Facebook Fans

Jim Edwards

Michael Kors is experimenting with exclusive offers that are only available to its fans on Facebook. Today, the company offered a limited edition of 500 pairs of these zebra-print high-top sneakers to its followers:

 

MICHAEL Michael Kors Facebook Exclusive Sneaker

If you want a pair — and who wouldn’t? They go with everything! — you must like Michael Kors for the “chance” to purchase them.

Translation: MK will get a lot more likes than it sells sneakers. Nearly 10,000 people had liked the offer only two hours after it was posted.

The price: $275.

