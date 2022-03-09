Photos show the luxury megayachts that belong to Russian oligarchs — some of whom are targeted by sanctions

- Sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs threaten their luxury assets — including their mega yachts.
- Many countries have implemented sanctions targeting Putin and Russian oligarchs following Russia's attack on Ukraine.
- Insider compiled a photo list of some of the luxury vessels.
Russian billionaires' assets — including their megayachts — are in danger of being seized as countries continue to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden announced that the US will make a substantial effort to seize Russian oligarchs' assets.
"We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets," Biden said in his State of The Union address on March 1. "We are coming for your ill-begotten gains."
Since the US is not in "armed conflict" with Russia it may be legally tricky to seize assets like yachts, Insider reported.
"The threshold for seizing assets under sanctions is that the US has to be in armed conflict with the owner of the assets," Brian O'Toole, an economic sanctions expert, tweeted last Friday. "The idea of turning Russian corruption into Ukrainian assistance is lovely but this idea is illegal, period."
It can also be difficult to find these yachts and their owners.
Offshore companies typically own the luxury vessels, but enough "public speculation" pointing to a Russian oligarch as an owner is likely "sufficient for a seizure," Insider reported.
Many of the oligarchs moved their yachts to places where they can't be seized, such as the Maldives, which does not have an extradition treaty with the US.
Insider has compiled a list of photos with mega yachts linked to Russian oligarchs.
The yacht, Amore Vero, is estimated to have a value of $120 million. It has a swimming pool that doubles as a helicopter pad and a private deck for its owner, according to Oceana, the ship maker.
Per The Wall Street Journal, officials believe that Amore Vero is "owned by a company whose majority shareholder was Mr. Sechin," though the outlet does not provide the name of the company.
Sechin is the CEO of Rosneft, Russia's oil giant, and a former deputy prime minister. A known Putin ally, he was sanctioned by both the EU and the US before France seized his yacht last Thursday.
People in Russia have referred to Sechin as "Darth Vader" and "the scariest man on Earth," according to The Guardian.
Usmanov's Dilbar is "is the largest motor yacht in the world by gross tonnage," according to Lürssen, the German ship's maker.
It's 512-foot (156.06m) long and weighs 15,917 tons. The ship has been docked in Germany for months undergoing a "refitting," but last week Forbes reported that it was unable to leave the dock.
Germany, however, has denied that it formally seized Dilbar.
Forbes said that "the German federal customs agency is the 'responsible enforcement authority' and would have to issue an export waiver for the yacht to leave, and that 'no yacht leaves port that is not allowed to do so.'"
Still, multiple outlets reported that Usmanov has fired the crew on the Dilbar.
The Uzbekistan-born oligarch is a supporter of Putin.
"I am proud that I know Putin, and the fact that everybody does not like him is not Putin's problem," Usmanov told Forbes in a 2010 interview.
He is the owner of Polyus Gold, Russia's biggest gold producer, and has a net worth of approximately $8 billion USD.
Kerimov's ship was dubbed "Superyacht of the Year" in 2006 at the World Super Yacht Awards, according to Boat International.
ICE is approximately 300 feet (91.44m) and has its own resident helicopter, according to Club Yacht.
Potanin is the Former First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and was a longtime trustee for the Guggenheim museum before stepping down on March 2, according to The New York Times.
Nirvana is not Potanin's only superyacht, he also owns another named Barbara, according to Fortune.
Alexander Abramov's Titan, Alexei Mordashovis' Nord, and Oleg Deripaska's Clio are also located in the Maldives.
Abramovich, once Russia's richest man, is the departing owner of Chelsea FC soccer club and has not yet been subject to sanctions.
The luxury boat has a host of amenities, including two helicopter pads, a missile detection system, and a swimming pool more than 50 feet (15.24m) long. It also has space for up to 36 guests and 70 crew members, according to Yacht Harbour.
Insider previously reported that it is currently docked in the Caribbean.
Solaris is 460 feet (140.21m) and can host a total of 36 guests, according to SuperYachtFan.
Tango can host up to 14 people and is 254 feet (77.42m) long, won the 2012 World Superyacht Awards, and has an estimated worth of $120 million, according to SuperYachtFan.
Vekselberg is a Ukrainian-born businessman who owns Renova, a Russian conglomerate, according to The Guardian.
Graceful is 270 feet (82.30m) long and has a saloon, gym, spa, library, and an indoor pool nearly 50 feet (15.24m) long that doubles as a dance floor.
The owner of the 459-foot (139.90m) Scheherazade is suspected to be a Russian billionaire, though the owner was never publically identified, The New York Times reported.
Many people believe it belongs to Vladimir Putin, nicknaming the vessel "Putin's Yacht."
Superyachtfan estimates the ship's value sits at $700 million USD.
The luxury vessel is priced at $75 million, is 237 feet (72.24m) long, and can hold up to 14 guests, per SuperYachtFan.
Sardarov is not being sanctioned.
The ship is more than 465 feet (141.73m) long and can hold up to 20 guests, according to SuperYachtFan. The website says that Sailing Yacht A also features an underwater observation area and has a value of more than $500 million USD.
Melnichenko is an EU-sanctioned Russian billionaire who works in coal and fertilizers, according to Forbes. The magazine also reported that he owns a second yacht, Motor Yacht A, which is similar to a submarine.