KLEINTOP: Here Are The Stock Market's Big Buyers And Sellers

Jeffrey Kleintop, the Chief Market Strategist of LPL Financial noted in his weekly market commentary report who the current big buyers and big sellers are in the market.



Who is buying:

Foreigners:Net purchases of U.S. stocks by foreigners in the first quarter totaled roughly $10 billion, which shows that the demand has rebounded from the slower levels of the second half of last year.

Photo: LPL Financial

Companies:Companies have returned to near record levels of share repurchases. Corporations are buying more shares due to higher profit margins and rising cash flows in order to increase EPS totals while revenue has generally slowed.

Photo: LPL Financial

Who is selling:

Individual investorsMeasured by mutual funds that invest in U.S. stocks, individual investors have become net sellers. Over the past calendar year, investors in such funds have sold more than they did during the terrible market in 2008.

Photo: LPL Financial

InsidersSelling by top executives has been well above average, according to Argus Research. In the report, Argus states that the sell-to-buy ratio by insiders on the NYSE has been 7.1-to-1.0, which is a historically high level.

