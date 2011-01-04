Here Are The Lewd Videos The Navy Captain Is Under Investigation For

Less than two weeks after President Obama signed the DADT repeal a navy captain is under investigation for making a series of raunchy videos that are “full of sexual innuendo and anti-gay remarks” and depict two female officers apparently showering together.



The vids were shown to the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Enterprise back in 2006 and 2007.

The Captain under investigation is Owen honours, currently the commanding officer of the Enterprise and at the time the videos were made the executive officer, or second-in-command, of the Enterprise.

The Navy issued two statements over the weekend. The first said “[The videos were] not created with the intent to offend anyone. The videos were intended to be humorous skits focusing the crew’s attention on specific issues such as port visits, traffic safety, water conservation, ship cleanliness, etc.”

The second:

“U.S. Fleet Forces Command has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the production of these videos; however, it would be inappropriate to comment any further on the specifics of the investigation.”

Watch excerpts of the video below.





