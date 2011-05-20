Here Are The Lessons Of LinkedIn

Some random LinkedIn lessons now that the IPO is done, and it’s traded up 140 per cent and over $108:
- Pushing every investor looking for social-media exposure through a single IPO door produced a remarkable crowding effect.
- Tiny floats produce outsized effects, as always.
- Every venture investor I know has changed his plans with respect to taking social-media portfolio companies public. Everyone is thinking … Let’s get everything we have out, like, tomorrow.
- An absurd number of investors apparently had market orders for LinkedIn stock. Shame on them.
- The tech/investing/IPO world just changed. Anyone who says otherwise has no idea what he’s talking about.
- California’s prospective state finances just improved dramatically. As I’ve written before, the state is hugely leveraged to equity gains, and we are about to see prodigious numbers as a rush of companies follow LinkedIn in.
Read more Paul Kedrosky at Bloomberg.com and Infectious Greed.
