Here Are The Lessons Of LinkedIn

Some random LinkedIn lessons now that the IPO is done, and it’s traded up 140 per cent and over $108:



Pushing every investor looking for social-media exposure through a single IPO door produced a remarkable crowding effect.

Tiny floats produce outsized effects, as always.

Every venture investor I know has changed his plans with respect to taking social-media portfolio companies public. Everyone is thinking … Let’s get everything we have out, like, tomorrow.

An absurd number of investors apparently had market orders for LinkedIn stock. Shame on them.

The tech/investing/IPO world just changed. Anyone who says otherwise has no idea what he’s talking about.

California’s prospective state finances just improved dramatically. As I’ve written before, the state is hugely leveraged to equity gains, and we are about to see prodigious numbers as a rush of companies follow LinkedIn in.

Read more Paul Kedrosky at Bloomberg.com and Infectious Greed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.