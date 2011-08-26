Here are the latest IPO listings from the United States

The IPO market may be small in the US, but the future certainly appears to be bright. We’re all waiting to see Facebook’s next move, of course, but there’s plenty happening already. Jive Software has already made a step forward, along with several other companies – including one from the energy sector. Let’s take a look at the IPO pipeline:

1. Eloqua Systems: this software company filed yesterday with the SEC for an IPO, intending to raise $100 mn. The company, which was formed in 2000, focuses on software for ‘real-time revenue optimization and marketing automation’. It has more than 1,000 customers and generated $60 mn in sales for the year-long period ending June 30, 2011. It will trade under the symbol ELOQ on NASDAQ. The lead underwriters are JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.

Source: Renaissance Capital

2. Jive Software: it’s official: Jive Software filed! The company, which bills itself as a competitor to the likes of Salesforce.com in providing corporate social networking software, is aiming for a $100 mn capital raise. Its impressive client list includes HP, UBS and SAP – and it has more than 15 mn users (as of the end of June). Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters.

Source: Renaissance Capital

3. Inergy Midstream: this limited partnership formed by Inergy LP, a propane distributor, filed to go public, though details are thin. The goal is to repay part of its revolving debt facility, but the capital sought and number of shares to be issued haven’t been released.

Source: BusinessWeek

4. Genomatica: the San Diego-based company plans to list on NASDAQ and seeks to raise up to $100 mn in capital. Since its start in 1998, Genomatica has lost $43.5 mn and has no product sales: revenue comes from grants, partnership agreements and the licensing of software. No terms or pricing were provided in the company’s SEC filing.

Source: Bloomberg



