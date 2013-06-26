Here Are The Labour Conditions Of 16 Asian Nations That Have Australian Investors Worried

Bangladesh is one of 48 countries worldwide that the United Nations has classified as a 'least developed country', according to economic, health, environmental and educational metrics.

Australia imported 8 times more overall goods and services from Bangladesh in 2012 compared to 2006, with a 20-fold increase in garment, textile and footwear imports.

The ACSI reports:

'Export processing zones are exempt from laws on trade union rights, wages, hours, and safety and health standards. Limited freedom of association is allowed, without formal collective bargaining rights.

Pressure to deliver new, large orders quickly and at low prices, results in the imposition of long hours sometimes by forcible means.

Sexual harassment of women in the workplace; forced labour and trafficking. Recruitment fees charged by agents can be exorbitant, resulting in high levels of bonded labour through worker indebtedness.

Rapid expansion of the garment industry has meant infrastructure development has been outpaced. Key incidents have been attributed to manufacturing occurring in premises unsafe for heavier plant and equipment.

Many buildings are residential, lacking in fire exits, and suitable electrical infrastructure. This has led to repeated health and safety incidents, injuries and lives lost. At least 591 workers were injured and eight workers lost their lives in the two months until 28 January 2013.'

More than 1100 workers died when the eight-storey Rana Plaza collapsed in late April. Workers in the building made garments for European high-street retailers.

The ACSI reports that child labour also occurs, mostly in agriculture, manufacturing, services and street-based activities.'