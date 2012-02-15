Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Six flags will report quarterly results on Wednesday, February 15, 2011.

Wednesday follows a busy earnings day, with more than two dozen major announcers. At the same time, a series of economic releases will keep markets moving.Here’s what you need to know.



South Korea starts the day off early with unemployment at 6:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday evening. Economists predict the country’s jobless rate will tick up 10 basis points in January to 3.2 per cent.

Retail sales in Singapore will be released when the clock strikes midnight. Sales are seen declining 0.1 per cent month-on-month in December. That’s better than a 0.6 per cent drop in November.

Attention shifts to Europe at 1:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday morning, with a preliminary reading of fourth quarter GDP in France. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect a 0.2 per cent contraction from the third quarter.

At 2:00 a.m. EST Germany will announce how its economy performed during the fourth quarter. Consensus is for a 0.3 per cent sequential decline.

Czech fourth quarter gross domestic product follows an hour later, at 3:00 a.m. EST, with expectations for a flat reading.

Spanish consumer prices will be announced at the same time. The core index is seen declining 1.7 per cent month-on-month in January.

Italian GDP is set for release at 4:00 a.m. EST, with expectations for a 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter contraction during the fourth quarter. That follows a 0.2 per cent fall in the third quarter.

U.K. unemployment and new jobless claims comes out at 4:30 a.m. EST, with consensus for 3,000 new filers while the jobless rate stays flat at 8.4 per cent. New claims have fallen well below expectations in both November and December.

Total euro zone gross domestic product follows the individual announcements at 5:00 a.m. EST. Economists see the key indicator declining 0.4 per cent during the final quarter of 2011.

At 8:30 a.m. EST, Empire Manufacturing will be announced in the U.S., with consensus for an increase to 15 from last month’s 13.48 reading.

U.S. announcements continue at 9:15 a.m. EST, with industrial production and capacity utilization. Production is expected to rise 0.7 per cent in January, while capacity utilization perks up 50 basis points to 78.6 per cent.

Closing out the day at 2:00 p.m. EST is the release of the Federal Open Markets Committee minutes from January 24 and 25.

Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

Devon Energy (DVN): $1.48

Cimarex Energy (XEC): $1.31

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS): $0.74

Owens Corning (OC): $0.48

Comcast (CMCSA): $0.42

ACCO Brands (ABD): $0.27

Deere & Co (DE): $1.23

Incyte Corp (INCY): -$0.41

ITT (ITT): $0.36

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): $1.17

Clearwire (CLWR): -$0.37

Ancestry.com (ACOM): $0.34

Jarden (JAH): $0.91

Agilent Technologies (A): $0.69

NVIDIA (NVDA): $0.24

Marriott International (MAR): $0.47

Georgia Gulf (GGC): $0.12

Hanesbrands (HBI): $0.51

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): $0.70

MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR): -$0.08

Tesla Motors (TSLA): -$0.63

Stifel Financial (SF): $0.43

C&J Energy Services (CJES): $0.91

Avis Budget Group (CAR): $0.06

CenturyLink (CTL): $0.61

NetApp (NTAP): $0.58

Terex (TEX): $0.25

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF): $1.46

Vulcan Materials (VMC): -$0.37

CF Industries Holdings (CF): $6.84

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX): -$0.86

Equinix (EQIX): $0.45

CBS (CBS): $0.53

