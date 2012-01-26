Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, January 26, 2012

A relatively busy week continues on Thursday, as a number of S&P 500 corporates report earnings and data releases hit the street.



Already, the Federal Open Markets Committee has announced it sees unemployment declining further in 2012, but that the economy would grow slower than earlier forecast.

Here’s what you need to know.

Singapore will kick off the day with industrial production when the clock strikes midnight. Economists polled by Bloomberg see a 6.40% year-on-year gain for December, reversing a 9.60% decline in November.

Germany and France will start a series of economic releases in Europe at 2:00 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. EST, respectively. Expectations are for consumer confidence in both countries to remain flat.

Attention then shifts to Sweden and Denmark. Forecasts are for both countries to report an increasing unemployment rate. Economists polled by Bloomberg see the Swedish and Danish jobless rates hitting 7.00% and 6.70%, respectively.

At 4:00 a.m. EST Italy will report consumer confidence, with economists polled by Bloomberg seeing the headline figure increasing to 92.0 from 91.6. Economists polled by ForexTV have a slightly different opinion, and see the index declining to 89.5.

U.K. CBI retail sales are scheduled for 6:00 a.m. EST, with forecasts for the index to contract to -6 from 9. The CBI survey measures sales representing roughly 40% of the total U.K. retail industry.

North American announcements start at 8:30 a.m. EST with Chicago Federal Reserve activity, durable goods orders and initial claims. Economists predict durable goods excluding transport will increase 0.9%, against a 0.3% gain in November. Initial claims are seen losing momentum and jumping to 370,000, up 18,000 from last week’s reading.

Mexican retail sales are set for release at 9:00 a.m. EST. Forecasts put the November reading at 5.30% growth, accelerating from 3.00%.

Later in the day, the Census will announce new home sales in the U.S., before the Kansas City Federal Reserve announces activity in the region at 11:00 a.m. EST. Home sales are seen increasing by 6,000 units to 321,000 in December.

U.S. corporates reporting quarterly results on Thursday include AT&T, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin and Starbucks. Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

Time Warner Cable (TWC): $1.21

Airgas (ARG): $0.97

Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN): $0.51

Monster Worldwide (MWW): $0.12

Lockheed Martin (LMT): $1.94

Janus Capital Group (JNS): $0.15

Colgate-Palmolive (CL): $1.30

Consol Energy (CNX): $0.63

Raytheon (RTN): $1.34

Under Armour (UA): $0.61

Caterpillar (CAT): $1.73

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): $0.83

AT&T (T): $0.43

VeriSign (VRSN): $0.41

KLA-Tencor (KLAC): $0.66

Amgen (AMGN): $1.23

Juniper Networks (JNPR): $0.28

Starbucks (SBUX): $0.48

3M (MMM): $1.31

JetBlue Airways (JBLU): $0.03

Celgene (CELG): $1.05

United Continental Holdings (UAL): $0.12

Motorola Mobility (MMI): $0.22

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): $0.55

Amylin Pharmaceuticals (AMLN): -$0.97

JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT): $0.58

DeVry (DV): $1.01

