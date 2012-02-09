Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, February 9, 2012

Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Thursday continues a busy earnings week, while data streams out of Asia, Europe and the Americas. As always, the second-to-last day of the work week means new jobs data out of the Department of labour in the U.S. Add to that reports from KKR, PepsiCo, and Philip Morris International, and the Street may not have as much reason to stay quiet.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts the day off early with machine orders at 6:50 p.m. EST on Wednesday evening. Orders are seen contracting by 5.0 per cent in December from a November reading.

Chinese CPI and PPI will be announced at 10:30 p.m. EST. Year-on-year, the index measuring producer prices is seen advancing 0.8 per cent, while consumer prices jump 4.0 per cent in January.

At midnight EST, Japanese consumer confidence is set for release. The measure is expected to decline to 38.5 from 38.9. A reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs will release its Consumer Climate Index at 1:45 a.m. EST on Thursday. Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the index will advance to -22, from -24 in December. A reading above zero indicates optimism.

Industrial production in the U.K. is seen expanding by 0.2 per cent in December. The measure will be released at 4:30 a.m. EST, along with a series of other data points from the island nation. Manufacturing production is also seen advancing 0.2 per cent during the period.

At 7:00 a.m. EST the Bank of England will announce if it is expanding its asset purchase program, as well as key rates. Economists polled by Bloomberg do not believe the central bank will adjust rates from the current 0.5 per cent level, but that it will increase the asset program to £325 billion from £275 billion.

The European Central Bank will announce any rate policy changes at 7:45 a.m. EST, although economists do not believe the bank will make any adjustments from the 1.0 per cent level it currently stands at.

U.S. economic announcements kick off at 8:30 a.m. EST with initial jobless claims. Claims are seen ticking up by 3,000 to 370,000. Canadian new home prices will be announced at the same time, with prices forecast to increase 0.2 per cent month-on-month in December.

Closing out the day are early data releases in New Zealand, which could impact after-hours trading in the U.S. At 4:45 p.m. EST, New Zealand card sales will be released. Retail sales are expected to increase 0.5 per cent in January from December.

U.S. corporates reporting quarterly results on Thursday include names like KKR, PepsiCo, and Philip Morris International. Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

Bunge (BG): $1.55

Hercules Offshore (HERO): -$0.19

Teradata (TDC): $0.62

KKR & Co (KKR): $0.75

Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE): $0.36

Sirius XM Radio (SIRI): $0.01

PepsiCo (PEP): $1.12

Sealed Air (SEE): $0.47

Stamps.com (STMP): $0.25

Activision Blizzard (ATVI): $0.56

Nuance Communications (NUAN): $0.36

Republic Services (RSG): $0.45

Expedia (EXPE): $0.51

Philip Morris International (PM): $1.09

Lorillard (LO): $1.95

Pitney Bowes (PBI): $0.60

Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN): $0.28

LinkedIn (LNKD): $0.07

Noble Energy (NBL): $1.16

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

