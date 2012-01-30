Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, January 30, 2012

Photo: AP Images

Monday opens up a busy few days, although few corporates will release at the start of the trading week. However, that rapidly changes as the days progress and nearly 20% of S&P 500 listed companies announce quarterly results.But more than just earnings, Monday is filled with a series of important macro announcements, including reports out of Japan, Italy, Germany, and the U.S.



Here’s what you need to know.

The Philippines start the day off with fourth quarter GDP. Economists expect the nation to see an annualized rate of 3.80%, which would represent an acceleration from the third quarter.

At 3:00 a.m. EST Taiwan will announce unemployment, which is seen roughly flat at 4.33%.

Attention then shifts to Europe, where at the same time, Slovakia and Spain will announce consumer confidence and GDP, respectively. Slovakian confidence last stood at -40.8. A reading below zero represents negative expectations. In Spain, the economy is expected to contract 0.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Italy takes centre stage at 4:00 a.m. EST, when it announces business confidence. Expectations are for the headline indicator to decline 20 basis points to 92.3.

At 5:00 a.m. the European Central Bank will report its own confidence readings for a variety of sectors. Expectations are for consumer confidence in the region to remain flat at -20.6, while business conditions improve marginally to -0.25 from -0.31.

Economic announcements move to Latin America for the next several hours, when Chile and Brazil release data. Brazilian inflation is expected to rise to 0.3%, from a negative reading in December. Chile will announce industrial production at 7:00 a.m. EST, with economists forecasting a rise, albeit at a lower pace. The headline figure is forecast at 1.2%.

The United States releases personal income and spending at 8:30 a.m. EST. Economists polled by Bloomberg see incomes expanding by 0.4%, with spending increasing 0.1%.

Then, at 10:30 a.m. EST, the Dallas Federal Reserve will announce manufacturing activity in the region, which covers Texas, northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico. The reading is expected to rise to zero, from -3 in December.

Closing out the day are relatively early announcements in Asia, which can still impact after-hours trading in the U.S. At 4:00 p.m. EST South Korea will report industrial production. Economists see production surging 1.1% in December, from a -0.4% reading a period earlier. Then, at 4:30 p.m. EST, Japan will announce its jobless rate, which is expected to remain flat at 4.5%, followed by industrial production 20 minutes later, which is seen reversing a decline last month and growing 2.9% in January.

U.S. corporates reporting quarterly results on Monday include Gannett and Wendy’s. Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

Wendy’s (WEN): $0.04

Gannett (GCI): $0.69

McKesson (MCK): $1.38

