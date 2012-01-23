Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, January 23

Photo: focus.recompose via flickr
Markets have opened in Asia, and exchanges are mostly flat. Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 are both off 0.2%.There are no major U.S. economic announcements at the start of the week, but markets will be focused on earnings — more than 20% of the S&P 500 index reports over the coming five days. Nonetheless, leading indicators out of Canada and France will set the tone overseas.
- First up is business confidence in France. Economists polled by Bloomberg see the indicator increasing one point, to 95. The announcement comes out at 2:45 a.m. EST.
- Canadian leading indicators will be announced at 8:30 a.m. EST, with expectations for 0.60% growth — slower than November’s 0.80% rise . The index combines 10 different indicators to help predict overall economic activity.
- Lithuania and Croatia will announce important metrics in Europe. Last month industrial production increased 0.90% in Lithuania, while Croatian unemployment stood at 17.90%. The reports are scheduled for 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., EST, respectively.
- Russian unemployment is tentatively scheduled for announcement, on either Jan. 23 or 24. Economists see a 30 basis point increase for December, to 6.60%.
U.S. corporates reporting quarterly results on Monday include Halliburton and Texas Instruments. Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.
Halliburton (HAL): $0.99
VMware (VMW): $0.60
Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.79
Polycom (PLCM): $0.29
Western Digital Corp (WDC): $0.71
Texas Instruments (TXN): $0.23
CSX (CSX): $0.44
