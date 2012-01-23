Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, January 23

Photo: focus.recompose via flickr

Markets have opened in Asia, and exchanges are mostly flat. Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 are both off 0.2%.There are no major U.S. economic announcements at the start of the week, but markets will be focused on earnings — more than 20% of the S&P 500 index reports over the coming five days. Nonetheless, leading indicators out of Canada and France will set the tone overseas.



Here’s what you need to know.

First up is business confidence in France. Economists polled by Bloomberg see the indicator increasing one point, to 95. The announcement comes out at 2:45 a.m. EST.

Canadian leading indicators will be announced at 8:30 a.m. EST, with expectations for 0.60% growth — slower than November’s 0.80% rise . The index combines 10 different indicators to help predict overall economic activity.

Lithuania and Croatia will announce important metrics in Europe. Last month industrial production increased 0.90% in Lithuania, while Croatian unemployment stood at 17.90%. The reports are scheduled for 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., EST, respectively.

Russian unemployment is tentatively scheduled for announcement, on either Jan. 23 or 24. Economists see a 30 basis point increase for December, to 6.60%.

U.S. corporates reporting quarterly results on Monday include Halliburton and Texas Instruments. Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

Halliburton (HAL): $0.99

VMware (VMW): $0.60

Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.79

Polycom (PLCM): $0.29

Western Digital Corp (WDC): $0.71

Texas Instruments (TXN): $0.23

CSX (CSX): $0.44

