Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, February 13, 2012

Monday opens a busy, albeit slower, earnings week, with companies like Regal Entertainment reporting. It will be a light data day as well, with Asia and Europe fueling news. There are no major economic announcements scheduled in the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts the day off early with a preliminary reading of fourth quarter GDP at 6:50 p.m. EST on Sunday evening. Economists predict a contraction in the country of 0.3 per cent during the quarter.

Australia continues the Pacific announcements at 7:30 p.m. EST, with new home loans, which are forecast to gain 1.8 per cent during the month. That’s an acceleration from November’s 1.4 rise.

Economic announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. EST on Monday, when Germany reports wholesale prices. The index last showed a no increase in December.

Romanian and Slovak January consumer prices follow at 3:00 a.m. EST, with forecasts for a 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent increase, respectively. The two countries both saw small rises in December.

Swiss producer and import prices are seen increasing by 0.2 per cent in January, which would still be 2.2 per cent below year-ago levels. The release is scheduled for 3:15 a.m. EST.

At 8:00 a.m. EST, Polish exports and imports will be announced. Consensus from 14 economists polled by Bloomberg expect both to slow from November, with exports at €10.7 billion and imports at €11.6 billion. However, those figures both represent gains on year ago movements.

Attention shifts to Mexico at 9:00 a.m. EST for industrial production. Economists forecast that manufacturing will gain 0.5 per cent in December from November.

Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

Regal Entertainment Group (RGC): $0.04

Masco (MAS): -$0.02

Rackspace Hosting (RAX): $0.15

Lender Processing Services (LPS): $0.58

Health Management Associates (HMA): $0.20

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

