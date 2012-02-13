Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, February 13, 2012

Photo: AP Images
Monday opens a busy, albeit slower, earnings week, with companies like Regal Entertainment reporting. It will be a light data day as well, with Asia and Europe fueling news. There are no major economic announcements scheduled in the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.
- Japan starts the day off early with a preliminary reading of fourth quarter GDP at 6:50 p.m. EST on Sunday evening. Economists predict a contraction in the country of 0.3 per cent during the quarter.
- Australia continues the Pacific announcements at 7:30 p.m. EST, with new home loans, which are forecast to gain 1.8 per cent during the month. That’s an acceleration from November’s 1.4 rise.
- Economic announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. EST on Monday, when Germany reports wholesale prices. The index last showed a no increase in December.
- Romanian and Slovak January consumer prices follow at 3:00 a.m. EST, with forecasts for a 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent increase, respectively. The two countries both saw small rises in December.
- Swiss producer and import prices are seen increasing by 0.2 per cent in January, which would still be 2.2 per cent below year-ago levels. The release is scheduled for 3:15 a.m. EST.
- At 8:00 a.m. EST, Polish exports and imports will be announced. Consensus from 14 economists polled by Bloomberg expect both to slow from November, with exports at €10.7 billion and imports at €11.6 billion. However, those figures both represent gains on year ago movements.
- Attention shifts to Mexico at 9:00 a.m. EST for industrial production. Economists forecast that manufacturing will gain 0.5 per cent in December from November.
Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.
Regal Entertainment Group (RGC): $0.04
Masco (MAS): -$0.02
Rackspace Hosting (RAX): $0.15
Lender Processing Services (LPS): $0.58
Health Management Associates (HMA): $0.20
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.
