Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Friday, March 16, 2012

It’s nearly the weekend and there are few market moving releases scheduled for the Friday. The most crucial economic indicators are expected in the U.S..Here’s what you need to know.



South Korea starts things off at 5:00 p.m. ET when it announces import and export prices.

The next major data point is from Europe, with eurozone trade balance due out at 6:00 a.m. ET. Economists expect a surplus of €6 billion.

At 8:30 a.m. ET attention shifts to the U.S. with the release of February consumer prices. Analysts expect CPI to rise 0.5 per cent month-over-month (mum) and core-CPI to rise 0.2 per cent mum. Italy also announces its trade balance tomorrow.

Industrial production for February will be out at 9:15 a.m. ET. Consensus is for production and manufacturing to rise 0.5 per cent mum.

Finally, the consumer sentiment index for March will be out at 9:55 a.m. ET. Expectations are for a rise in the sentiment index level to 76.

There are no major earnings announcements scheduled for the day. All consensus estimates are provided by Bloomberg.



