Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Friday, January 27, 2012

Friday closes out a busy earnings week, after more than 20% of the S&P 500 in the U.S. reported quarterly results.But more than just earnings, Friday is filled with a series of important macro announcements, including Japan, Finland, Germany, and the U.S.



Here’s what you need to know.

Japan has already kicked off the day, announcing an increase in retail sales, above expectations. The year-on-year reading showed growth of 2.5% against last month’s 2.2% decline.

Continuing in Japan, the country’s Consumer Price Index fell 0.4% versus forecasts for a 0.3% decline by economists polled by ForexTV.

At 2:00 a.m. EST, Finland will announce business and consumer confidence. Economists polled by Bloomberg see the business reading to remain flat at -10, but for consumer confidence to increase to 1.7 from 0.4.

At the same time, Germany is scheduled to release import prices for December. Economists see prices increasing 0.3%, after a 0.4% monthly gain in November.

Attention then shifts to Sweden and Spain for retail sales. Forecasts are for both countries to report declines. Economists polled by Bloomberg see the Swedish and Spanish sales rates hitting -0.5% (mum) and -5.9% (YOY), respectively.

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, is scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m. EST.

Ending the day are a series of announcements from the U.S., including gross domestic product, personal consumption and University of Michigan consumer confidence. At 8:30 a.m. EST, annualized GDP will be released. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect the economy to expand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter.

Personal consumption in the U.S. is seen accelerating to 2.4%, from 1.7% growth in the third quarter.

Closing the week is the 9:55 a.m. EST release of U. Michigan confidence. Expectations are for the metric to remain flat at 74.

U.S. corporates reporting quarterly results on Friday include Altria, Chevron, Ford, and Honeywell. Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

Honeywell International (HON): $1.04

Newell Rubbermaid (NWL): $0.38

Ford Motor (F): $0.26

Legg Mason (LM): $0.30

Altria Group (MO): $0.49

Dominion Resources (D): $0.65

T Rowe Price (TROW): $0.69

Procter & Gamble (PG): $1.08

Chevron (CVX): $2.90

