Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Friday, February 10, 2012

NYSE Euronext will report quarterly results on Friday, February 10, 2012.

Friday closes out a busy earnings week, while data streams out of Asia, Europe and the Americas. Earnings may take a back seat to consumer confidence out in the U.S., as well as a series of industrial production readings overseas. Add to that reports from names like NYSE Euronext, and the Street may not have as much reason to stay quiet.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts the day off early with its domestic corporate goods price index at 6:50 p.m. EST on Thursday evening. Economists predict prices will rise 0.1 per cent in January from a month earlier, the same rate seen in December.

Indian industrial production will be announced at 12:30 a.m. EST on Friday. Year-on-year, production is seen advancing 2.6 per cent.

Finland industrial production follows at 2:00 a.m. EST, with forecasts for a 0.1 per cent contraction. The measure was last revised up in November to 0.6 per cent growth.

At the same time, Germany will announce the final January reading of consumer prices, which a preliminary release noted would decline by 40 basis points in the month.

Attention shifts to France at 2:45 a.m. EST for manufacturing and industrial production. Economists forecast that manufacturing will fall 1.0 per cent in December from November, while industrials drop 0.7 per cent.

Denmark CPI will be announced at 3:00 a.m. EST, with expectations for a 0.2 per cent increase in January. Switzerland and Norway follow later in the morning, with economists forecasting 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent drop, respectively.

Industrial production in Italy is seen declining 0.5 per cent in December. The measure will be released at 4:00 a.m. EST.

At 4:30 a.m. EST January’s Producer Price Index in the U.K. will be released. Economists polled by Bloomberg see input and output prices rising by 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

U.S. economic announcements kick off at 8:30 a.m. EST with the country’s trade balance, which is forecast to increase to -$48.5 billion in December. At 9:55 a.m. EST, the University of Michigan consumer confidence reading will be releases. Economists see the important metric declining in February to 74.8 from January’s final reading of 75.

U.S. corporates reporting quarterly results on Friday include names like NYSE Euronext. Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

NYSE Euronext (NYX): $0.49

TreeHouse Foods (THS): $0.88

PPL (PPL): $0.61

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB): $0.19

Arch Coal (ACI): $0.32

Calpine (CPN): $0.04

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): $1.53

