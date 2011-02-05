Here Are The Journalists Who Have Been Harassed, Attacked, Or Detained In Cairo

The other nigh CNN’s Ben Wedeman, the network’s correspondent in Cairo, tweeted that it was likely there was going to shortly be a crackdown on media in Egypt. And sadly he was correct.
Many of the stories coming out Cairo this week were about journalists being threatened, arrested, assaulted or detained.
Fox’s Greg Palkot and Olaf Wiig appear to have suffered the worst: On Wednesday they were severely beaten and hospitalized.
But it’s sadly not limited to them.
ABC’s Erin McGlaughlin and Joanna Suarez compiled a list of journalists who have been in some way threatened, attacked or detained while reporting in Egypt.
It’s a lot of people (at least 40). Let’s hope it doesn’t get any bigger.
Attacked by a mob, punched in the face. His car was also attacked, with one window smashed.
Shoved against a fence when demonstrators rode in on horses and camels
Along with his news crew, Hartman was carjacked and threatened with beheading.
Her car was surrounded by men and beaten upon, and a rock was thrown through the windshield.
Detained by the police is Cairo outside of the Israeli embassy, released the next day.
Security officials forced his film crew to stop recording demonstration from a balcony.
Greg Palkot
Beaten by pro-Mubarak protestors, he was detained along with his cameraman (see below), blindfolded, and held under the suspicion of being an Israeli spy.
Olaf Wiig
(see Palkot entry above)
Several members of her crew were harassed over shooting video, including one who was punched and sprayed with Mace.
Mark Strassman
Attacked as he and unnamed camera operator tried to photograph people throwing rocks --operator was punched repeatedly and hit in the face with Mace.
Lara Logan
Detained by Egyptian police outside of the Israeli embassy -- released the following day.
BBC
Jerome Boehm
Attacked by pro-Mubarak protestors Rupert Wingfield-Hayes Carjacked and handed over to secret police agents, who 'handcuffed and blindfolded him for interrogation. He has since been released.
Egyptian security forces seized his broadcasting equipment at the Cairo Hilton.
Wyre Davie
Attacked and driven off by locals in Alexandria.
Sunday Times
Marie Colvin
Held up by a gang in the Imbaba neighbourhood of Cairo.
Nasser Gamil Nasser (AP).
Broke his right cheekbone after being beaten by a policeman.
Haridi Hussein Haridi (AP).
Taken into custody by Egyptian police.
Haitham Badry (AP).
See above.
Simon Hanna (Reuters).
Violent protesters stormed the news organisation's Cairo office and smashed the windows.
Leila Fadel (Washington Post)
Arrested by Egyptian military police in WaPo office.
Linda Davidson (Washington Post)
See above.
Maram Mazen (Bloomberg)
While driving in a car with friends, windows smashed, roof beaten down. Threatened to be lynched by a police officer, then dragged into a police van by plainclothes officers.
Peter van Agtmael (Wall Street Journal)
Attacked by pro-Mubarak supporters in Tahir square.
Rachel Pollock (VICE magazine)
Hassled and roughed up by unidentified locals.
Margaret Warner (PBS Newshour)
Camera gear confiscated at airport customs.
Wally Nell (Zuma Press agency)
Suffered multiple pellet wounds by police under the 6th September Bridge.
Ashraf Kalil (Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy)
Suffered multiple punches to the face by a gang of men.
Lourdes Garcia Narravo (NPR)
Surrounded by a violent mob while accompanied by Ashraf Kalil (see above).
Sonia Verma (Globe and Mail, Canada)
Car commandeered by military officers.
Patrick Martin (Globe and Mail, Canada) See above.
Jean-Francois Lepine (CDC, Canada)
Surrounded by attacking mob, saved by military intervention.
Andrew Lee Butters (Time)
Attacked and punched multiple times by civilians taking orders from the Interior Ministry.
Corban Costa (Brazilian Radio Nacional)
Detained by Egyptian police, blindfolded, with passports and equipment seized. Kept overnight in a prison cell with no water.
Gilvan Rocha (TV Brasil) See above.
Serge Dumont (also known as Maurice Sarfatti) (Le Soir, Belgium)
Kidnapped and brought military post, where he was accused of espionage a punched repeatedly in the face.
Jon Bjorgvinsson (RUV, Iceland and Switzerland)
Attacked while crew was filming, Bjorgvinsson was reportedly knocked to the ground, his camera Steffen Jensen (TV2, Denmark) Beaten with clubs by pro-Mubarak supporters while on the phone with TV2.
Alfred Yaghobzadeh (SIPA Press, France)
Wounded after being caught up in the clash between pro-and anti-Mubarak protesters.
Joan Roura (TV3, Spain)
Attacked while he was conducting a live broadcast by men who tried to steal his mobile phone.
Krzysztof Kołosionek (TVP, Poland)
Detained in Cairo along with four others (see below), camera smashed.
Piotr Bugalski (TVP, Poland), see above
Michał Jankowski (TVP, Poland), see above
Piotr Górecki (TVP, Poland) see above
Paweł Rolak (TVP, Poland) see above
Adelin Petrisor (TVR, Romania)
Detained by Cairo police (with unnamed cameraman), searched, and later released.
Cristian Zarescu (Realitatea TV, Romania)
Detained (with unnamed cameraman) by authorities who confiscated all video tapes before release.
Carmen Avram and cameraman Cristian Tamas (Antena 3, Romania)
Held by Cairo police for questioning.
Bert Sundström (SVT, Sweden)
Stabbed in the stomach, currently recovering in a Cairo hospital.
Metin Turan (TRT, Turkey)
Beaten by pro-Mubarak demonstrators with batons. His camera, money and cell phone were stolen and he reportedly lost a tooth.
Petros Papaconstantinou (Kathimerini, Greece)
Beaten in the head with batons, stabbed in the leg and robbed by pro-Mubarak supporters.
Ahmad Abdel Hadi (Al-Arabiya, Egypt)
Abducted by pro-Mubarak supporters.
Mohamed Khayal (Al-Shorouk, Egypt)
Attacked and injured by a mob.
Magdi Ibrahim (Al-Shorouk, Egypt) See above.
Doğan Ertuğrul (Turkish Star Daily, Turkey)
Beaten by pro-Mubarak supporters.
Ahmed Bajano (Al Arabiya)
Suffered a concussion due to being beaten while covering a pro-Mubarak demonstration.
Ahmad Abdel Hadi (Al Arabiya)
Kidnapped by pro-Mubarak supporters near Tahrir Square.
Cumali Önal (Cihan News Agency, Turkey)
Beaten by pro-Mubarak supporters.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.