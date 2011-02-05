Here Are The Journalists Who Have Been Harassed, Attacked, Or Detained In Cairo

The other nigh CNN’s Ben Wedeman, the network’s correspondent in Cairo, tweeted that it was likely there was going to shortly be a crackdown on media in Egypt. And sadly he was correct.



Many of the stories coming out Cairo this week were about journalists being threatened, arrested, assaulted or detained.

Fox’s Greg Palkot and Olaf Wiig appear to have suffered the worst: On Wednesday they were severely beaten and hospitalized.

But it’s sadly not limited to them.

ABC’s Erin McGlaughlin and Joanna Suarez compiled a list of journalists who have been in some way threatened, attacked or detained while reporting in Egypt.

It’s a lot of people (at least 40). Let’s hope it doesn’t get any bigger.

