Here Are The IPO Winners And Losers In Australia Over The Past 12 Months

The Australian Securities Exchange. Photo: Sergio Dionisio/ Getty

In the last 12 months $9.2 billion worth of capital has been raised on the Australian stock exchange as Australia experiences a record number of IPOs since before the financial crisis in late 2007.

With 30 new listings and $6.11 billion raised in the quarter of 2013 alone, this boom in company floats has “been quite good for investors so it is giving them the confidence to return to invest in further IPOs”, says Citi’s head of capital markets origination John McLean.

But it hasn’t been a smooth ride for all – some shares have lost 40‰ or more of their value.

BusinessDay has put together a list of winners and losers from the recent rush of Australian IPOs over the past 12 months. Here’s a selection.

Winners

Fertoz: $4m floated in July at 20c a share. Up 180%.

Valence Industries: $10.14m floated in November at 20c a share. Up 132.5%.

Freelancer: $15m floated in Ocober at 50c a share. Up 100%.

Losers

McAleese: $166.26m floated in Novemeber at $1.47 a share. Down 69.04%.

Zeta Resources: $25m floated i April at 41 a share. Down 40%.

iSelect: $215.3m floated in June at $1.85 a share. Down 39.46%.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.