Here Are The Hottest Collectible Toys For Boys in 2011

Photo: Chris Devers

NEW YORK (AP) — Most children love to collect things, and this year toy makers are banking on it.Taking a cue from last year’s toy hits, many of this year’s holiday offerings are toy sets or figures that kids can collect. But unlike last year, when Squinkies figures or Cepia’s toy hamster Zhu Zhu pets mostly were collect by girls, this year’s collectible toys are targeting boys.



Among this year’s collectibles are Hasbro’s Beyblade Metal Fusion, a battling spinning top game for $5.99 to $39.99; Spin Master’s Redakai, a trading card game, for $5.99 to $19.99; Cepia’s DaGeDar collectible rolling balls for $4.99 to $19.99; and Lego’s Ninjago construction sets for $3.49 to $119.99.

Jim Silver, an analyst at Time to Play Magazine, which offers an influential list of hot toys each year, says the wide price range of the collectible toys is important since many families are remaining cautious in their spending because of worries about the global economy.

At the same time, he says, toy makers want to be able to offer more expensive toys to parents who can afford it “Take Ninjago, they have $100 sets, but basic sets start at under $10,” Silver said. “It’s important affordable for all families.”

Here’s a complete look at the toys that made Time to Play Magazine’s 2011 “Most Wanted” toy list, out Tuesday:

Cepia’s DaGeDar, $4.99 to $19.99: Collectible decorated balls that come with track sets.

Hasbro’s Beyblade Metal Fusion, $5.99 to $39.99: A battling spinning top game.

Hasbro’s Nerf Vortex Line, $12.99 to $49.99: Foam dart guns.

iStar Entertainment’s FyrFlyz, $10: A yo-yo like toy that glows in the dark.

Jakks Pacific’s Spy Net Stealth Video Glasses, $39.99: Sunglasses that record video.

LeapFrog’s LeapPad Explorer, $99.99: A tablet for tots, with games, e-books and a camera.

Lego’s Alien Conquest and Ninjago Lines, $3.49 to $119.99: Popular construction sets with alien and ninja themes.

Mattel’s Angry Birds Knock on Wood Game, $16: A block game based on the popular smartphone app.

Mattel’s Fisher-Price Big Action Construction Site, $59.99: A construction site play set.

Mattel’s Hot Wheels Wall Tracks, $29.99: A car track set that can attach to walls.

Mattel’s Monster High Dead Tired Line, $14.49: Dolls that are the offspring of different monsters.

Mega Brands 3D Breakthrough Puzzle, $19.99: 3D Jigsaw puzzles.

MGA’s Lalaloopsy Silly Hair Doll, $34.99: A rag-like doll with bendable hair.

Spin Master’s Logo Board Game, $24.99: A board game that tests player’s knowledge of popular brands.

Spin Master’s Redakai, $5.99 to $19.99: A collectible trading-card game.

Thinkway Toys’ Lazer Stunt Chaser, $39.99: A remote-control car that follows a laser.

Vtech’s Innotab, $79.99: Another tablet device for kids that lets them, play games, colour and read books.

WowWee’s Lite Sprites, $19.99: Dolls that light up different colours with the touch of a wand.

