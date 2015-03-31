Here are the hot cars we can't wait to see at the New York Auto Show

For 115 years, the New York Auto Show has been where the world’s leading car makers to show off their latest and greatest offerings. The 2015 show will be no different.

There will be the requisite lineup of eye-catching supercars and stylish, concepts as well as some more conventional models at the show.

Have a look at the hot cars we are excited to see at the 2015 New York Auto Show, which opens to the public on April 3 and runs through April 12.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.