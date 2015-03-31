Here are the hot cars we can't wait to see at the New York Auto Show

Benjamin Zhang
Aston Martin

For 115 years, the New York Auto Show has been where the world’s leading car makers to show off their latest and greatest offerings. The 2015 show will be no different.

There will be the requisite lineup of eye-catching supercars and stylish, concepts as well as some more conventional models at the show.

Have a look at the hot cars we are excited to see at the 2015 New York Auto Show, which opens to the public on April 3 and runs through April 12.

The most hotly anticipated reveal of the 2015 show will be McLaren's new 570S -- the first offering in the company's new Sport Series.

Along with the 570S, McLaren's 205-mph 675LT will be making its North American debut.

Aston Martin's insane Vulcan hypercar will also make its North American debut in New York.

The New York show will be our first chance to check out Jaguar's all-new XF luxury sports sedan.

The XF will join its XE little brother (seen here) on the show stand in New York.

Range Rover will be bring its sporty, limited edition Range Rover Sport HST.

Not to be outdone, Mercedes-AMG is set to unleash its hotrod GLE 63 AMG SUV on the public.

Volvo's 400-horsepower hybrid XC90 R-Design SUV will also be present.

Ford's iconic GT supercar will once again dazzle, just as it did in Detroit earlier this year.

As will the company's German-built Focus RS rally car.

Ford's Lincoln brand will reintroduce its historic Continental nameplate -- as a concept car that will go into production in later years.

Cadillac will officially introduce its CT6 flagship sedan in New York -- a city that the car has already been seen in!

Cadillac launched a series of brand ads during The Oscars.

Also expect to see the CTS-V, the fastest Cadillac of all time.

Show-goers at the Detroit Auto Show raved about the Buick Avenir earlier this year. It will be back for an encore in the Big Apple.

Mazda's iconic MX-5 will zip into the Javits Center, displaying its new, trimmer lines.

Acura's production-ready NSX hybrid supercar will return to Gotham after stealing the show a few years ago as a concept car.

Nissan will give us the next generation of the company's flagship Maxima sports sedan.

Lexus will introduce the racing version of its RCF sports car.

More important for Lexus will be the unveiling of its new the RX crossover.

Audi's stylish, next-generation TT sports car will be on stage.

As will Alfa Romeo's 4C spider.

Bentley's EXP 10 Speed 6 wowed 'em in Geneva. Will it wow 'em in New York? We kind of think so.

Mercedes-AMG's stylish GT should be a fan favourite.

