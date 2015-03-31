Here are the hot cars we can't wait to see at the New York Auto Show

For 115 years, the New York Auto Show has been where the world’s leading car makers to show off their latest and greatest offerings. The 2015 show will be no different.
There will be the requisite lineup of eye-catching supercars and stylish, concepts as well as some more conventional models at the show.
Have a look at the hot cars we are excited to see at the 2015 New York Auto Show, which opens to the public on April 3 and runs through April 12.
The most hotly anticipated reveal of the 2015 show will be McLaren's new 570S -- the first offering in the company's new Sport Series.
Ford's Lincoln brand will reintroduce its historic Continental nameplate -- as a concept car that will go into production in later years.
Cadillac will officially introduce its CT6 flagship sedan in New York -- a city that the car has already been seen in!
Cadillac launched a series of brand ads during The Oscars.
Show-goers at the Detroit Auto Show raved about the Buick Avenir earlier this year. It will be back for an encore in the Big Apple.
Acura's production-ready NSX hybrid supercar will return to Gotham after stealing the show a few years ago as a concept car.
