The Hotels Where Swanky Campaign Fundraisers Take Place

Read the original post on Oyster.com.Let’s see if you can guess what the following events have in common: a super-secret conference hosted by the billionaire Koch brothers; a concert with $10,000 tickets featuring Mariah Carey; and an uber-luxe weekend golf retreat in Deer Valley, Utah.
If you guessed political campaign fundraising, you guessed right. Each of those events was orchestrated for one purpose — to help either Romney or Obama win the 2012 election. (Romney is currently pulling in more dollars — specifically, $35 million more than Obama in the month of June.)
But the events had something else in common, too — they all took place at some of the country’s top luxury hotels. And we wouldn’t be the hotel tell-all if we didn’t spill the details on just what went down and where.
The Event: Fundraising dinner and concert featuring Mariah Carey, June 14
The Power Players: President Obama, who gave a speech to the guests
The Spoils: $2.5 million (250 tickets for $10,000 each)
The Plaza is one of Manhattan's most iconic luxury hotels, and a fitting venue for a classy, seated fundraiser dinner. Obama gave a speech, as did Alicia Keys and Newark, N.J. Mayor Corey Booker, and Mariah Carey performed. Earlier that evening, Obama attended a star-studded $40,000-a-plate dinner at actress Sarah Jessica Parker's home.
The Event: National Romney Victory Leadership Retreat, June 24
The Power Players: Mitt Romney, Karl Rove, Condoleeza Rice, John McCain, Jeb Bush
The Spoils: The 700-plus attendees had to donate at least $25,000 or raise $100,000 for the Romney campaign to score an invite
The three-day conservative retreat for top Romney donors spurred quite a lot of controversy. It's illegal for a candidate to coordinate efforts with independent Super PACs (there's no limit to how much one can give to a Super PAC, though official campaign donations are capped) -- and yet both Mitt Romney and Super PAC leaders were in attendance at the retreat. Karl Rove, who founded Super PAC American Crossroads, was a speaker at the event. The weekend centered around the luxurious Stein Erikson Lodge and the Chateaux at Silver Lake, and ended on Sunday with a round of golf. See exclusive photos of Stein Erikson Lodge
The Event: Gala featuring performer Bon Jovi, June 4
The Power Players: President Obama, former President Bill Clinton
The Spoils: $1.25 million+ (500 tickets starting at $2,500)
Singer and political activist Bon Jovi performed at this posh gala -- and hitched a free ride on Air Force One on the way to the event. The fundraiser at the iconic luxury hotel in Midtown East was the second of three Obama fundraisers that took place that evening; the first being a 50-person, $40,000-a-plate dinner at the house of a hedge fund manager, and the last being a Broadway concert with tickets starting at $250. See exclusive photos of the hotel
The Event: LGBT Leadership Council gala, featuring Ellen DeGeneres and Darren Criss, June 6
The Power Players: President Obama
The Spoils: $1.5 million+ (600 tickets starting at $1,250)
This star-studded LGBT gala, with entertainment by Ellen DeGeneres and Glee star Darren Criss, took place at the posh Beverly Wilshire (yes, the hotel from Pretty Woman) less than a month after Obama came out in support of gay marriage. The event was one of five of West coast fundraisers in San Francisco and LA, which brought in a total of around $5.5 million. See exclusive photos of the hotel
The Event: Reception with Mitt and Ann Romney, hosted by Pete Wilson, June 2
The Power Players: Mitt Romney, Pete Wilson, Rep. Brian P. Bilbray, Rep. Darrell Issa
The Spoils: $2,500 and up per ticket
Like Obama, Romney also planned a California fundraising visit, which included multiple Southern California events over the course of three days; he raised $2 million during his visit to San Diego. One of the larger events was hosted by former California governor Pete Wilson at The Grand Del Mar, a stunning Spanish-Colonial-style resort with an 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio. See exclusive photos of the hotel
The Events: Fundraising dinners on Jan. 8; April 25; June 8
The Power Players: President Obama
The Spoils: $1.125 million ($45,000 per plate, 25 guests) on Jan. 8; $895,000 ($35,800 per ticket, 25 guests) on April 25; $800,000 ($40,000 per plate, 20 guests) on June 8
This exclusive boutique hotel, named (and themed) for founding father Thomas Jefferson, has become one of the Obama campaign's preferred spots for exclusive fundraising dinners. The hotel is full of colonial charm: an intimate library; a working dumbwaiter; decorations inspired by Monticello, Jefferson's plantation; and even a bust of Thomas Jefferson himself. See exclusive photos of the hotel
