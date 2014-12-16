Here Are The Hostages Who Were Caught Up In The Horrific Sydney Siege

Hostages flee the cafe around 2am just before Police stormed the building. Photo: Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

One of the two victims killed in the Sydney siege has been identified as commercial lawyer Katrina Dawson.

The 38-year-old was one of the hostages killed in the Cafe Lindt siege in Martin Place this morning.

Lindt Cafe manager Tori Johnson was 34-year-old and was the other individual killed in the incident.

Katrina Dawson and Toir Johnson.

Yesterday 17 hostages were taken captive in the Lindt Chocolate cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place.

Today only 15 have walked away from the siege, four of them injured in the gunfire that broke out just before 2am this morning.

The gunman, now known as Man Haron Monis, a self-styled “Muslim cleric and peace activist,” is also dead. It not yet known if he died by his own hand or police.

This is what we know so far.

Laywer Stefan Balafoutis and Lindt Cafe employee Elly Chen were two of the five hostages to escape the situation yesterday afternoon.

Chen was one of the two female cafe workers to run from the cafe about 5pm. She is a Sydney university student and talented sportswoman.

Indian IT giant Infosys also confirmed one of their employees was inside the cafe.

A young man, who by trade is an apprentice plumber, contacted his mother from inside the Lindt store at around 3pm.

His mother Mel told Ray Hadley the text he sent through said: “Mum, I’m in the Lindt cafe in Sydney.”

A woman, 43, has been treated in hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, while another women is believed to have suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Harriette Denny, 30, was one of the hostages who ran from the cafe moments before the siege ended in gunfire. Her father has said he spoke with his daughter this morning .

“She said that she’s safe and well and in a good place, but terribly upset that she’s lost her manager and friend [Tori Johnson].”

Westpac has confirmed four of their employees were also in the cafe.

The NSW police have just released further information on the hostages. The injured are:

A 75 year-old female who received a gunshot wound to the shoulder – stable condition.

A 52 year-old female who received a gunshot wound to the foot – stable condition.

A 43 year old female with a gunshot wound to the leg – stable condition.

A 39 year old male who received a minor facial injury due to gunshot – treated at hospital and discharged.

A 35 year old pregnant female assessed for health and welfare purposes – stable.

A 30 year old pregnant female assessed for health and welfare purposes – stable.

NSW Health has advised that if you experience persistent issues that interfere with your life you are encouraged to talk to your General Practitioner or health care provider.

In NSW you can contact your local mental health service via the NSW Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511.

