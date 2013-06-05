Northern Ireland Installed Hilarious Fake Storefronts To Cover Up Its Crappy Abandoned Buildings Before The G8 Summit

Northern Ireland welcomes the G8 conference this year, and local councils are doing everything in their power to hide economic problems in the the region, Reuters’ Cathal McNaughtan reported yesterday.



They’ve spent 2 million pounds obscuring derelict or abandoned buildings with billboards, demolishing some eyesores, and installing picturesque security fences.

One town, Belcoo, has taken an unorthodox strategy of implying prosperity:

In the one-street town of Belcoo, the changes are merely cosmetic. At a former butcher’s shop, stickers applied to the windows show a packed meat counter and give the impression that business is booming.

Here are six pictures from Reuters of the interesting measures Northern Ireland is taking to look pretty for the G8.

Security fencing covered with scenic pictures around an unfinished building site in Irvinestown, Northern Ireland:

Scenic security fencing surrounding another unfinished site to slightly less effect:

There is nothing for sale in this “store.” Those are stickers on the window.

This is a pretend butcher’s shop. Notice how it doesn’t have a name.

Also, those are just stickers on the window.

Notice how the “clerk” seen through the “door” has not moved.

