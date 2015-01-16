Here Are The Highlights From The 'Straya' Video That Has Bogans On Slip'N'Slides And A Former PM Skolling Beer

In case you missed it, “Straya” is the video clip going viral on social media at the moment, a new national anthem to the theme of OutKast’s 2003 hit song “Hey Ya”.

We’ve broken it down for you to make sure you get all the best bits – if you can call them that.

Here it is, “Straya” (which we think should get a start on Triple J’s hottest 100 if Taylor Swift can: #Straya4Hottest100).

References to mining. Then... 'Thank god for our resources, 'Cos they are the sources of our wealthy land.' And now... Normally grumpy looking people looking happy. Gina... And Rupert. Canberra, the capital city that most foreigners don't know about. Goannas eating snakes. Our obsession with big things. The Big Banana... The Big Pineapple. And the Big Prawn. 'That' handshake between former Prime Minister John Howard and former leader of the opposition Mark Latham. Bogans on slip and slides... And backyard cricket. Former Prime Minister Bob Hawke skolling a beer. Cathy Freeman's famous Sydney Olympic sprinting suit. Vegemite. Beer-frothed moustaches. 'Alright now fellas. Yeah! Now what's cooler than a big cold beer? Ice cold!' Kylie Monogue shaking it like a Polaroid picture. 'Shake it like a polaroid picture.' Australian musician turned activist turned politician, Peter Garrett, doing the shimmy.

Whether you wanted it or not, you’re welcome. Happy Australia Day.

