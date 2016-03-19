The highest paying jobs in every Australian state

Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis – WPA Pool/Getty Images.

If you’re seriously considering a career change to make more money, opting to be a surgeon could bring about a healthy salary bump.

New data released in ATO’s annual Taxation Statistics report revealed the top 10 occupations in every Australian state based on the average taxable income.

Surgeons came out on top for all states with an average income of $375,097, while anaesthetists and specialist physicians rounded up the top three in Australia with average incomes of $331,867 and $279,022 respectively.

Chief executives and managing directors made up the largest group in the top 10 with 153,841 persons in Australia at an average income of $164,097 across the country.

Here are the highest paid jobs in every Australian state:

Australian Capital Territory

1. Surgeons: $331,793

2. Anaesthetists: $319,942

3. Specialist Physicians: $279,183

4. Psychiatrists: $220,642

5. Judicial and Other Legal Professionals: $199,254

6. Other Medical Practitioners: $182,570

7. Dental Practitioners: $173,676

8. Financial Dealers: $148,877

9. Chemists, and Food and Wine Scientists: $148,035

10. Chief Executives and Managing Directors: $139,545

New South Wales

Photo: Spencer Platt/ Getty Images.

1. Surgeons: $304,398

2. Anaesthetists: $303,253

3. Financial Dealers: $285,007

4. Specialist Physicians: $266,906

5. Judicial and Other Legal Professionals: $216,049

6. Psychiatrists: $200,646

7. Chief Executives and Managing Directors: $184,624

8. Other Medical Practitioners: $170,835

9. Finance Managers: $155,873

10. Economists: $153,580

Northern Territory

1. Surgeons: $449,330

2. Anaesthetists: $327,049

3. Specialist Physicians: $224,485

4. Judicial and Other Legal Professionals: $224,043

5. Psychiatrists: $220,620

6. Dental Practitioners: $185,124

7. Other Medical Practitioners: $174,026

8. Mining Engineers: $170,232

9. Chemical and Materials Engineers: $169,780

10. Engineering Managers: $167,300

Queensland

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

1. Surgeons: $427,543

2. Anaesthetists: $362,538

3. Specialist Physicians: $319,014

4. Psychiatrists: $217,455

5. Judicial and Other Legal Professionals: $202,416

6. Other Medical Practitioners: $195,345

7. Mining Engineers: $165,804

8. Engineering Managers: $159,113

9. Generalist Medical Practitioners: $146,641

10. Financial Dealers: $145,258

South Australia

1. Surgeons: $363,964

2. Anaesthetists: $329,104

3. Specialist Physicians: $303,047

4. Psychiatrists: $212,332

5. Judicial and Other Legal Professionals: $199,940

6. Other Medical Practitioners: $177,344

7. Mining Engineers: $156,016

8. Financial Dealers: $148,348

9. Generalist Medical Practitioners: $142,085

10. Chief Executives and Managing Directors: $139,062

Tasmania

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

1. Surgeons: $431,322

2. Specialist Physicians: $298,327

3. Anaesthetists: $276,791

4. Judicial and Other Legal Professionals: $214,661

5. Other Medical Practitioners: $199,219

6. Psychiatrists: $196,401

7. Dental Practitioners: $176,524

8. Mining Engineers: $142,027

9. Generalist Medical Practitioners: $139,704

10. Consultant – financial investment: $134,559

Victoria

1. Surgeons: $368,863

2. Anaesthetists: $335,907

3. Specialist Physicians: $249,395

4. Financial Dealers: $201,466

5. Judicial and Other Legal Professionals: $200,822

6. Other Medical Practitioners: $178,208

7. Psychiatrists: $168,336

8. Chief Executives and Managing Directors: $164,008

9. Mining Engineers: $150,635

10. Economists: $139,808

Western Australia

1. Surgeons: $475,058

2. Anaesthetists: $350,341

3. Specialist Physicians: $322,402

4. Psychiatrists: $237,756

5. Medical Practitioners – type not specified: $234,856

6. Other Medical Practitioners: $212,750

7. Engineering Managers: $201,359

8. Mining Engineers: $185,800

9. Chief Executives and Managing Directors: $185,281

10. Judicial and Other Legal Professionals: $183,958

