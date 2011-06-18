Here Are The Hedge Funds That Got Hammered By Research In Motion

Photo: endbradley via flickr
Research In Motion (RIMM) is down more than 22% after disclosing that revenue and profits will miss expectations.Yesterday RIM said their second quarter revenue will be around 20% less than analyst estimates. Profit estimate for the second quarter is also expected to be 25% – 45% less than consensus estimates.
Here are the list of hedge funds that are hammered in RIMM:
1. Brookside Capital: Lost $64 Million
2. Brett Barakett – Tremblant Capital: Had 5.7 Million Call Options. Potentially lost $43 Million if these are deep in the money call options. Barakett also had 1.8 Million shares of RIMM, costing him $14 Million.
3. Bill Miller – Legg Mason: Lost $25 Million.
4. John Kleinheinz – Kleinheinz Capital: Lost $18 Million
5. Richard Chilton – Chilton Investment Co: Lost $8 Million
6. Roberto Mignone – Bridger Management: Lost $8 Million
This post originally appeared at Insider Monkey.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.