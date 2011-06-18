Here Are The Hedge Funds That Got Hammered By Research In Motion

Photo: endbradley via flickr

Research In Motion (RIMM) is down more than 22% after disclosing that revenue and profits will miss expectations.Yesterday RIM said their second quarter revenue will be around 20% less than analyst estimates. Profit estimate for the second quarter is also expected to be 25% – 45% less than consensus estimates.



Here are the list of hedge funds that are hammered in RIMM:

1. Brookside Capital: Lost $64 Million

2. Brett Barakett – Tremblant Capital: Had 5.7 Million Call Options. Potentially lost $43 Million if these are deep in the money call options. Barakett also had 1.8 Million shares of RIMM, costing him $14 Million.

3. Bill Miller – Legg Mason: Lost $25 Million.

4. John Kleinheinz – Kleinheinz Capital: Lost $18 Million

5. Richard Chilton – Chilton Investment Co: Lost $8 Million

6. Roberto Mignone – Bridger Management: Lost $8 Million

