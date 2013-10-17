Here Are The Growth Rates Of Internet Companies When They Go Public

Matt Barrie's 4-year-old Freelancer.com connects employers with freelancers from 247 'countries, regions and territories' worldwide.

The company looks likely to be worth $218 million when it floats on the ASX on November 15; according to its IPO filing, funds will go towards domain acquisitions and growth.

Freelancer.com says it had 9 million users as of September 27, and expects to generate a net profit after tax of $471,000 in the 12 months to 31 December 2013.

'Freelancer's revenues depend upon attracting significant web traffic to its websites,' the company noted.

'The level of web traffic to these websites directly influences the number of new users, the number of new services offered and other factors that affect the amount of fees able to be levied.

'A decline in traffic to Freelancer's websites could lead to a decline in Freelancer's ability to attract and retain users, which could in tern lead to a decline in services being provided.

'This could adversely affect Freelancer's revenues and its ability to continue to grow.'