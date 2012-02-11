Here Are the Funniest, Steamiest Tweets From The Internet's Nerdiest Meme #FedValentines

Lisa Du
FedValentine

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

The hot topic of the day is #FedValentines.The hashtag, started by UPenn economics professor Justin Wolfers with a casual tweet this morning, is blowing up on Twitter among journalists, financial professionals and economists. Now, everyone is sharing their favourite romantic pun or pick up line using economic or policy related terms.

We picked out and collected some of our favourites, so take a look.

(If you have a good one that’s not up here, let us know and we’ll put it up!)

One of the first #FedValentine tweets from the FT's Alan Beattie was a huge hit.

Oh la la.

Awww.

Punning off the infamous SNL skit. Which do you prefer?

Maybe if Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant starred in 'Margin Call.'

#Cheesy

Politico's Ben White's Valentine had a slightly lewd connotation.

But WSJ's Ben Casselman's suggestion was way dirtier.

Get your mind out of the gutter! Marketplace's Heidi Moore later said she meant drinks.

Not a tweet, but we loved MarketBeat's headline for their piece on the twitter trend.

The San Francisco Fed joined in too.

We were a fan of Clusterstock's Linette Lopez's #FedValentine.

This Valentine came with a pretty unnecessary image of Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Fed Chair Ben Bernanke. Naturally ZeroHedge was quick to Tweet.

NetNet's John Carney is a fan of curves.

Really now?

The original tweet and the reply are both classics by now.

Marketplace Radio's Heidi Moore was full of FedValentines.

Movie references were pretty popular.

Josh Brown had his own take on that movie reference.

Is it legal for the San Francisco Fed to say that?

Josh Brown had a couple of good ones.

The Atlanta Fed soon chimed in also.

Now read the best of @GSElevator...

Here are the funniest @GSElevator tweets >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.