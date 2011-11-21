Here Are The Fundamental Differences Between Americans And Europeans

There really is a fundamental values gap between America and Western Europe, according to the Pew Global Attitudes Project (via Patrick.net). We’ve pulled out some of the interesting trends.



Americans place more value on individual freedom and personal responsibility.



Americans are more likely to believe in their cultural superiority, especially older generations.



Americans are more likely to believe in unilateral military intervention.



Americans are more pro-religion and anti-homosexuality.



In short, all of the stereotypes about America and Europe are true.

