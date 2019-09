Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black president who spent nearly three decades in jail, died last night aged 95.

Newspapers in the United Kingdom had front page tributes ready within hours, honouring the death of a truly great man.

Hat tip to @suttonnick for sharing these on Twitter. You can see our full coverage here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.