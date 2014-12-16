How Newspapers Around The World Covered The Sydney Siege

Police guard the area around Martin Place in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

Front pages of newspapers across Australia and the around the world today have captured the drama of the siege in Sydney, which came to a close this morning.

The siege ended at around 2am on Tuesday, with NSW police reporting three people were killed, including the gunman, while another four were injured.

Here’s a look at what the world is saying.

Australian newspapers and their front page headlines this morning #sydneysiege pic.twitter.com/752ZSiEPos — Bridie Jabour (@bkjabour) December 15, 2014

FRONT PAGE: Special 5am edition of Daily-Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/ibIxnEWBso — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) December 15, 2014

Sydney siege front page news in US pic.twitter.com/nzMlYKK1zY — John Kehoe (@Johnkehoe23) December 15, 2014

Daily Telegraph #sydneysiege front page with comment piece "The instant we changed forever" http://t.co/pJTrm3QzZP pic.twitter.com/VgNa7BqO7U — Nic Christensen (@nicchristensen) December 15, 2014

The front page of today’s NZ Herald: The arms of safety http://t.co/dCBfp2F3x6 pic.twitter.com/vrveQGeERB — nzherald (@nzherald) December 15, 2014

