How Newspapers Around The World Covered The Sydney Siege

Front pages of newspapers across Australia and the around the world today have captured the drama of the siege in Sydney, which came to a close this morning.
The siege ended at around 2am on Tuesday, with NSW police reporting three people were killed, including the gunman, while another four were injured.
Here’s a look at what the world is saying.
Australia's cities united in shock: Melbourne's @theage, Brisbane's @couriermail & Sydney Morning Herald #sydneysiege pic.twitter.com/CHvn99XLOb
— Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) December 15, 2014
Australian newspapers and their front page headlines this morning #sydneysiege pic.twitter.com/752ZSiEPos
— Bridie Jabour (@bkjabour) December 15, 2014
Front page of The Advertiser (@theTiser) – "Terror in our heart" #sydneysiege #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/rlhUupyirm
— Nick Sutton (@suttonnick) December 15, 2014
FRONT PAGE: Special 5am edition of Daily-Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/ibIxnEWBso
— Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) December 15, 2014
Sydney siege front page news in US pic.twitter.com/nzMlYKK1zY
— John Kehoe (@Johnkehoe23) December 15, 2014
Daily Telegraph #sydneysiege front page with comment piece "The instant we changed forever" http://t.co/pJTrm3QzZP pic.twitter.com/VgNa7BqO7U
— Nic Christensen (@nicchristensen) December 15, 2014
Tomorrow's @smh front page #sydneysiege via @bencubby pic.twitter.com/6assQPuwRK
— Bevan Shields (@bevanshields85) December 15, 2014
The front page of today’s NZ Herald: The arms of safety http://t.co/dCBfp2F3x6 pic.twitter.com/vrveQGeERB
— nzherald (@nzherald) December 15, 2014
