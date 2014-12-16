How Newspapers Around The World Covered The Sydney Siege

Sarah Kimmorley
Police guard the area around Martin Place in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

Front pages of newspapers across Australia and the around the world today have captured the drama of the siege in Sydney, which came to a close this morning.

The siege ended at around 2am on Tuesday, with NSW police reporting three people were killed, including the gunman, while another four were injured.

Here’s a look at what the world is saying.

