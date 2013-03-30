Here Are The Four US Cities On Kim Jong Un's 'Strikeplan' Map

North Korea released a telling photo displaying a map of where the rogue nation plans to strike on a mainland attack.



The threat to the US isn’t considered to be serious, but rather it was produced for domestic consumption… something to stoke nationalism.

NKNews.org was smart enough to overlay a google map on the blurry North Korean cartography to confirm the cities where the young dictator plans to strike first to ensure the rapid capitulation of the U.S.

If you live in Honolulu, Dallas, San Diego, or the District of Columbia — potentially Arlington, Virginia, the home of the Pentagon — Kim Jong Un plans to kill you first.

