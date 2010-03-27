Here Are The Five Things You Need To Know About Before The Market Opens

Here are the five things you need to know before markets open:



There has been a conclusion to the German Crisis in Europe, with Greece being bailed out by the IMF and EU. The move sees Germany win in a standoff to make sure the EU didn’t have to control the entire bailout.

GDP has been revised downward from 5.9% to 5.6 % for Q4 2009. Economists expected the revision to be downward, but only to 5.8%. This has led to Gold ($3.60) and Crude ($.56) are rising on these numbers.

The government’s update to the mortgage plan calls for a principle write down of housing assets for individuals over a three year period. Incentives are being provided to banks to do this, but there is some scepticism about how it will force banks to make these write downs.

The Man Group is looking to acquire another hedge fund for the purpose of diversifying its profile. Targeted are SAC Capital and Millennium, because of their expertise in the long/short equity space.

Apple executives have moved to sell over 1 million shares of stock over the past two days. The iPad launches next week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.