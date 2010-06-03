Here Are The First 'Interested' Newsweek Bidders

So it looks like there are at least four initial “expressions of interest” to bid on Newsweek:



Newsmax Media, publisher of the right-wing monthly magazine Newsmax, which we reported on yesterday afternoon after a spokesman for the company sent us a statement about its big

OpenGate Capital, the parent of TVGuide, which it famously bought for $1 in 2008 (looks like our original offer wasn’t so far-fetched after all!), and whose intention to bid was reported last weekend by Keith Kelly and Bloomberg News

Thane Ritchie, chief of Ritchie Capital Management, who failed to buy Sun Times Media Group last year, also reported last weekend by Bloomberg

91-year-old Sidney Harman, who founded the stereo equipment company Harman Kardon, and who stressed to The New York Times that he had only submitted an intention-to-bid

Sources also told The Times that billionaire mogul and “Power Rangers” owner Haim Saban, who had previously said he was taking “a serious look” at Newsweek, was not believed to be in the bidder pool.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal hears that Thomson Reuters, which had also been seen as a strong contender, had not submitted a letter of interest, but might still do so later on.

And Newsweek editor in chief Jon Meacham told Bloomberg News that he was still “exploring options for the magazine” (remember his two billionaires?).

That’s all for now, but we’ll continue to update as more unfolds.

