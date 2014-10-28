Here Are The First 5 Startups BlueChilli's Fund Is Investing In

BlueChilli founder and CEO Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin. Image: Supplied.

BlueChilli this week has finalised the details around its new $10 million investment fund for early stage startups and it’s wasted no time dishing out the coin.

The first five startups to receive funding were announced at the company’s event in Sydney on Tuesday night.

The total amount invested across the five companies was $700,000 but each received different amounts which has not been disclosed.

The startups had to be selected to participate in BlueChilli’s accelerator program and launch a minimal viable product to be eligible for funding.

Here are the first companies to secure funding.

Comwriter.com – Makes academic writing easier.

GiggedIn.com – Helps match musicians with gigs.

TokenOne.com – Replaces all your passwords with one pin.

GetSwift.co – Crowd sources delivery.

Cuzin.com – A personal shopping community.

