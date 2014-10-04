Here Are The Finalists For The 2014 Telstra NSW Business Women’s Awards

Jeannine Biviano, the 2013 winner of the Telstra NSW Business Woman of the Year.

Twenty-one extraordinary business women from a range of industries, and diverse career backgrounds, have made the list of finalists for the 2014 Telstra New South Wales Business Women’s Awards.

The program shines a light on Australian business women taking charge to change Australian business and the communities around them.

Kate McKenzie, Telstra Chief Operations Officer and Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador said “As the longest standing national business awards program for women in Australia, the Awards have uncovered stories of amazing business women at all stages in their careers.”

She said the women “have inspired us with their individual achievements, and done so much collectively for the promotion of women in the Australian business world”.

Last year’s winner was Jeannine Biviano, Deputy Director General at NSW Trade & Investment.

The state’s winners will be announced on October 24 in Sydney, and then will proceed to the national finals in Melbourne on November 26.

Here’s the list of finalists for this year’s NSW Business Women’s Awards.

