Here are the mindboggling figures that reveal the epic rally in China's stock market

What can stop the rally in Chinese equities? Nothing, it seems for the moment.
On Tuesday the Shanghai Composite Index added an additional 2%, closing at 4910.9.
Here are just a few statistics to show the scale of the recent rally.
- The index has now rallied for six consecutive sessions, adding a mind-boggling 14.6%.
- In the past two sessions it’s added 5.4%. For the past three that extends to 8.4%.
- At 10.4%, the four-day rally is now the largest recorded since December 2008.
- Year-to-date it has gained 51.8%.
- In the past year that increases to 114.5%.
- Today’s closing level is the highest seen since January 21, 2008.
What, possibly, could top that list tomorrow?
