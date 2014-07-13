Here Are The Exercise Routines Of 13 Successful Australian Executives

What do you do for exercise?

My passion is for triathlons and, in particular, long distance triathlon events. Business growth and professional commitments, (has) put a serious dent in my training time.

Over the past 6 months I have tried to re-prioritise exercise as an integral part of my life and resume some focused fitness training. I have lost almost all of the 15 kilograms and am fitter, faster and feeling much better. I still have a long way to go but it is heading the right direction.

I think with a young family and as a busy CEO it is essential to get the best bang for your buck from your training time. Hence I want every session to be targeted, focussed and purposeful. Not to just head to the gym which is often a waste of my time.

Where do you exercise?

Living in Melbourne’s Bayside suburbs is a triathlete/runner's dream. The coastal path for running, bay for swimming and Beach Road for cycling are unparalleled. As a result of this I do much of my training outdoors. I think this is a fantastic release and brilliant contrast from an office or board room.

My coach has a squad of athletes she works with and we do sessions together when possible. For me, that is usually Wednesday morning cycling, Thursday night running and then Saturday and Sundays.

I do strength work (weights) a couple of times a week at the gym. They also have state of the art indoor cycling bikes that I will use once a week for cycling. Also, I've recently been running once a week in an altitude chamber with Ben Griffin as part of my preparation for the City to Surf and the marathon.

What do you wear?

Way too much lycra. Triathletes are massive technology and gadget geeks and I am no exception. GPS and heart rate watches, power meters on bikes, hand held torches, head lamps, running drink bottles and belts, shoes, clothes.

While it is sometimes a little excessive there is also good justification for investing in the right sort of clothes for training. Explorer Sir Rannulph Fiennes said: 'There is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.' While he was referring to trekking the North Pole or walking to Antarctica, it is very relevant to running and cycling also.

What do you eat before and after?

I have always battled with my weight and have to be very careful about what I eat. Of course like anyone I eat way too much and all the wrong things but the past 6 months have been far better with food choices. I've settled into a routine/nutrition plan that is not dieting but is sustainable and helps me with managing my weight and supports my training.

I have a food coach (she doesn't like to think of herself as a dietician), Helen Duong, has been brilliant on educating me about food and nutrition. She has actually transformed the way our whole family looks at food and what we eat.

As a CEO, I'm often at business lunches and invited to evening functions, which regularly expose you to food choices and alcohol, which might not be ideal. It is essential to acknowledge this and build it into your eating plan so that is doesn't become a big deal and doesn't de-rail the rest of your hard work.

As a triathlete, I will often be doing rather long training sessions which sometimes means consuming specific endurance products like bars, gels and electrolyte drinks to ensure I replace the energy and electrolytes that I am losing.

Why do you exercise?

I exercise to feel fitter, healthier and have the energy to run my business and play with my children. I want to be a great role model for them and promote health and fitness in our family. I also love the physical and mental feeling of being 'fit' and enjoy racing and trying to improve on previous times.

How do you feel if you don't exercise?

Lazy, sluggish, tired. Not exercising can have a real impact on your mental well-being which is something we see a lot at Prestige when working with clients who have injuries and want to give up. We have to spur them to continue to be active as it will improve their state of mind also.

Do you do this every day, every week?

Yes, unless something comes up (which does sometimes) I train at least once every day. I absolutely mix it up, but try to still have structure and routine which is essential in a busy lifestyle.

How does this impact your work day?

I am always up early and feel awesome by the time I get to work after exercising in the morning. It gives me far more energy and enthusiasm, makes me feel alive and awake and, most importantly, puts me in a really positive mental state which is essential for a leader.