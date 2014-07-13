Here Are The Exercise Routines Of 13 Successful Australian Executives

Exercise is good for you.
It releases endorphins which improves your mood, it boosts your energy levels by delivering more oxygen and nutrients to your brain, as well as acting as the perfect way to release stress by reducing muscle tension.
Successful business people all over the world use exercise to increase productivity, creativity – and sometimes sanity – every day, in some form or another.
So what exactly are their routines?
We spoke to some of successful Australian executives across a range of industries to find out what they do to when training.
Some of these executives are sportspeople turned businesspeople, while others simply exercise because they love it.
What do you do for exercise?
Having represented Australia at the World Rowing Championships on four occasions, I certainly learnt the ‘real’ ins and outs of training...
It’s not a secret that group exercise is not only easier to motivate yourself for, but generally more enjoyable.
I really struggled getting motived when I finished rowing, and luckily I found basketball. I play competition three nights a week at Crows Nest, and at 8 am on Sunday morning.
I also enjoy cycling and in particular the low impact nature of it and aim to go riding around Centennial Park once a week... I've found by making a time to meet someone, the option of saying no when the alarm goes off dissipates.
I also live across the road from the gym, so aim to get there one or two mornings a week. It’s very worthwhile to understand what you want to achieve with your physical looks and adopt a gym/weights plan to achieve this.
I recommend finding a personal trainer to assist you with setting up a plan for your body aimed to help you achieve your goals.
What do you wear?
If you look good, you feel good. It goes with your clothes. I invested in good gym gear and basketball shoes. It's like a bed -- you spend so much time in it -- invest in the right gear and you will get your return 10 times over.
What do you eat before and after?
Breakfast is called exactly that because you are 'breaking the overnight fast'. In my view it's incredibly crucial to eat as soon as you can when you wake up to kick-start your metabolism. This is really important in terms of burning fat versus muscle mass.
To lose or maintain weight, a fast and healthy metabolism is crucial. Again, this is just my view, but lots of smaller meals during the day instead of three large ones, keeps me more energised and constantly keeps my body actively breaking down the food. It also ensures my sugar levels are maintained, avoiding the afternoon dip we all sometimes feel.
Why do you exercise?
It clears my head after a long day at work, and it’s a great way to take your mind off the stress of work. Exercise also naturally produces endorphins, which make you feel better, and these two combined mean a better, more energised day, and a more sound nights sleep.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
I aim to do some type of exercise everyday. If I don't do something each day I feel tired, fatigued and actually guilty. I've pretty much done some type of exercise 6 days a week and I think this produces a good habit to help your working life.
Do you do this every day, every week?
If I can't schedule in some exercise I’ll often go to the basketball courts around the corner from my house. Another good mate of mine, Andrew Norris will sometimes join me on his way home, and we often solve many of the world's problem shooting hoops late at night!
How do you think this impacts your work day?
Without doubt I feel more energised and mentally prepared for the day when I’ve exercised in the morning, and sleep better at night after exercise.
What do you do for exercise?
I am currently completing a challenge I set myself to do 100 hours of yoga. For someone who is not naturally a yoga person, it's been a great challenge. Right now I'm 51 hours into it. I chose this goal to help me fix some of the injuries created by my marathon running. I also do short runs on the beach with the dog, use a spin bike at home and three times a week follow the body weight-weight training exercise program my husband sets me using sandbags, gymnastic hoops and TRX.
Where do you exercise?
On the beach, in hotels when I travel, Jetts clubs everywhere and my garage at home.
What do you wear when exercising?
Mostly compression gear, my Garmin, my Inov-8 shoes and Nike.
What do you eat before and after exercising?
I exercise at 5.30 am so don't eat before. After training I eat porridge oats with protein powder or peanut butter on toast for breakfast. I always make sure I get some protein.
Why do you exercise?
I like to feel strong and need to stay healthy to maintain the energy levels I need for a busy life.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
Horrible! I hate feeling sluggish which often happens when you have sat in the office all day or after long plane journeys. I love to land in a new city and go out for a run to get my bearings. The only day I don't exercise is Saturday as this is the day I dedicate to my seven year old daughter and have very important pancake makings duties.
Do you do this every day, every week?
I exercise five to six days a week and I always make sure to incorporate different sessions. I find this the best way to keep my body challenged.
How does exercise impact on your work day?
It definitely helps me stay focused and manages my stress levels. I've also found yoga is great for maintaining a disciplined mind.
What do you do for exercise?
During the week I typically hit the gym before work, and run after work, several days a week. On the weekends I tend to get on the bike. I love road cycling and we're very lucky here in the San Francisco Bay Area with the riding terrain and weather. In the winter I ski a lot.
Why do you exercise?
Staying fit is critical for any entrepreneur who wants to perform at a high level. Building a business takes years, and mental fortitude and fitness goes hand-in-hand with physical fitness. Today, with over 150 Nitronauts in offices in 5 countries, my schedule and travel commitments mean that staying fit and healthy is paramount to my success and to Nitro’s success.
But in short: if you’re in good shape, your business probably is too.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
If I don't exercise I feel awful. I don't feel as sharp, I get tired more quickly, I'll pick up a cold or flu more easily on long-haul flights. I really can't go more than a few days without doing some sort of exercise. It's harder to maintain the regimen with significant long-haul travel, but I always stay in hotels with gyms, and try to follow a fitness first routine whenever I travel internationally. I normally arrive and immediately go for a run or hit the gym. It seems to help in defeating jet lag, sleeping well and resetting the body clock for new time zones.
What do you do for exercise?
Exercise has become a really important part of my life over the last 12 months. Mondays is always a 6 am weights session and a b2cloud soccer game at night. Tuesday is a 6 am, 10 kilometre flat run with my running group. Wednesday, a 6 am boxing session in the park. Thursday a 6 am, 10 kilometre hill run with the running group. Friday morning weights and finally Saturday morning a long run with the group, usually 17-25 kilometres.
Why do you exercise?
Before this routine, I always found reasons not to exercises, until I made it a priority first thing every morning. Besides the physical benefits I have found other great reasons why this is the way to go. It allows me to reflect on life and work, make sense of all the latest innovations in tech while also invigorating me for the day ahead. It really is addictive.
What do you wear when exercising?
I always wear a Fitbit flex to make sure I get over 10,000 steps every day. Runs are tracked with Run Keeper and Strava, while body composition is measured using a Fitbit Aria scale.
What do you eat before and after exercising?
I always have an Up & Go before training as well as a proper breakfast afterwards.
What do you do for exercise?
My passion is for triathlons and, in particular, long distance triathlon events. Business growth and professional commitments, (has) put a serious dent in my training time.
Over the past 6 months I have tried to re-prioritise exercise as an integral part of my life and resume some focused fitness training. I have lost almost all of the 15 kilograms and am fitter, faster and feeling much better. I still have a long way to go but it is heading the right direction.
I think with a young family and as a busy CEO it is essential to get the best bang for your buck from your training time. Hence I want every session to be targeted, focussed and purposeful. Not to just head to the gym which is often a waste of my time.
Where do you exercise?
Living in Melbourne’s Bayside suburbs is a triathlete/runner's dream. The coastal path for running, bay for swimming and Beach Road for cycling are unparalleled. As a result of this I do much of my training outdoors. I think this is a fantastic release and brilliant contrast from an office or board room.
My coach has a squad of athletes she works with and we do sessions together when possible. For me, that is usually Wednesday morning cycling, Thursday night running and then Saturday and Sundays.
I do strength work (weights) a couple of times a week at the gym. They also have state of the art indoor cycling bikes that I will use once a week for cycling. Also, I've recently been running once a week in an altitude chamber with Ben Griffin as part of my preparation for the City to Surf and the marathon.
What do you wear?
Way too much lycra. Triathletes are massive technology and gadget geeks and I am no exception. GPS and heart rate watches, power meters on bikes, hand held torches, head lamps, running drink bottles and belts, shoes, clothes.
While it is sometimes a little excessive there is also good justification for investing in the right sort of clothes for training. Explorer Sir Rannulph Fiennes said: 'There is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.' While he was referring to trekking the North Pole or walking to Antarctica, it is very relevant to running and cycling also.
What do you eat before and after?
I have always battled with my weight and have to be very careful about what I eat. Of course like anyone I eat way too much and all the wrong things but the past 6 months have been far better with food choices. I've settled into a routine/nutrition plan that is not dieting but is sustainable and helps me with managing my weight and supports my training.
I have a food coach (she doesn't like to think of herself as a dietician), Helen Duong, has been brilliant on educating me about food and nutrition. She has actually transformed the way our whole family looks at food and what we eat.
As a CEO, I'm often at business lunches and invited to evening functions, which regularly expose you to food choices and alcohol, which might not be ideal. It is essential to acknowledge this and build it into your eating plan so that is doesn't become a big deal and doesn't de-rail the rest of your hard work.
As a triathlete, I will often be doing rather long training sessions which sometimes means consuming specific endurance products like bars, gels and electrolyte drinks to ensure I replace the energy and electrolytes that I am losing.
Why do you exercise?
I exercise to feel fitter, healthier and have the energy to run my business and play with my children. I want to be a great role model for them and promote health and fitness in our family. I also love the physical and mental feeling of being 'fit' and enjoy racing and trying to improve on previous times.
How do you feel if you don't exercise?
Lazy, sluggish, tired. Not exercising can have a real impact on your mental well-being which is something we see a lot at Prestige when working with clients who have injuries and want to give up. We have to spur them to continue to be active as it will improve their state of mind also.
Do you do this every day, every week?
Yes, unless something comes up (which does sometimes) I train at least once every day. I absolutely mix it up, but try to still have structure and routine which is essential in a busy lifestyle.
How does this impact your work day?
I am always up early and feel awesome by the time I get to work after exercising in the morning. It gives me far more energy and enthusiasm, makes me feel alive and awake and, most importantly, puts me in a really positive mental state which is essential for a leader.
What do you do for exercise?
Tuesday 6-7 am personal training - strength focus, Wednesday lunchtime Barre Body cardio class, Thursday 6-7 am personal training - cardio focus and Friday 6.45-7.45 am Barre Body toning class.
On the days I don't have something scheduled I use yogaglo.com for strengthening and stretching classes. I also use this whenever I am travelling - because no matter the weather, or the size of your hotel room there's always enough space to lay down a towel and do some yoga.
Where do you do this?
I do my personal training at the park called Frog Hollow in Surry Hills. I do Barre Body at their Surry Hills studio on Cooper Street.
What do you wear?
Long tights from Vie active, Nike Frees, sports bra (which is) normally Berlei. They're the only brand with AIS accreditation proven to properly reduce movement. A tank top and an American Giants black hoodie.
What do you eat before and after?
I generally don't eat before exercise, but have either breakfast or lunch right after.
In the morning (I have) warm water and lemon juice. Its great for kicking off your metabolism, and awesome for your liver. I juice up a bunch of vegetables and take it to work to sip on instead of coffee.
Along with other healthy dishes including home-made muesli, sushi and brown rice with chilli con carne. Fox says she always tries to cook from first principles and has a small herb garden to source from but always has some dessert after dinner, usually gelato.
Why do you exercise?
I exercise to relieve stress and anxiety, to improve concentration, improve my quality of life and feel more body-confident.
How do you feel if you don't exercise?
I notice that my anxiety can creep up a little which throws off clear decision making and concentration. I also have more of those 'I have no idea what to wear' days because I am feeling less body confident when I am not working out.
How do you think this impacts your work day?
I make faster, better decisions when I've worked out (and) just have a much clearer head on my shoulders.
What do you do for exercise?
I play local football, I train twice a week and lift weights for 30 minutes, 2-3 times a week. I also like to meditate when I can. Only 5 minutes per day of meditation seems to keep me focussed, reduces stress and resets the mind to a clearer state than 5 minutes before.
When do you do exercise?
I try to change it up all the time. Different runs, locations and exercises. The body can quickly adapt to a certain routine and if you don't constantly challenge it with change you will never see improved results.
What do you wear?
Normal gym attire. Music for me is a way to focus and switch my brain off from work. The SoundCloud app streaming a previous radio broadcast from BBC Radio's Pete Tong is regular on my iPhone.
What do you eat before and after you exercise?
Usually have some fruit before. It's light, and you don't feel too heavy when you are running. During a football game I will eat up to 5 bananas instead of the sugary lollies or Powerade that we are offered. I feel the bananas give me a much more sustained energy and aid with recovery the next day when I wake up.
Recovery is just as important and how you get your mind and body to back it up every second day without feeling too sore or tired. Fruit, veggies and good rest and sleep is critical to this process.
Why do you exercise?
If you ever feel like coming home and having a beer or wine because I am stressed I was once told to go for a 15 minute run and see if the alcohol craving and the stress went away. I am now a huge believer that any stress/problem you have brought home from work can be solved or parked after going on a quick run and it makes it easier to wind down from a tough day at the office and you then notice there is less need to go to fridge and grab a beer.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
If I don't exercise I have trouble getting to sleep at night. I will have too much energy and my mind will be racing on how we can keep growing, how we can acquire new customers, and always looking to the future. If I have exercised that day I feel like I can get to sleep easier and also live in the moment in a way that gives me a chance to unwind, rest and go harder at the office the following day.
Do you do this every day, every week?
Mix it up as per my previous comment. How are you supposed to commit to a 12 week fitness on the same monotonous boring routine. I get bored easily, so I need to mix it up and also continue to set challenging tasks each week.
How does exercise impact your work day?
Do not underestimate your own threshold in regards to fear of failure. It can hold us all back from doing things absolute amazing. Every time I feel fear is creeping in to mind I always think of the quote 'What we fear doing most is usually what we most need to do.'
What do you do for exercise?
I have many ways I keep fit. My morning routine when I'm home is up with the sun - this changes with winter and summer. If it’s summer I'm awake at 4.30 am but in the winter I stay in bed until 6.00 am. I then get dressed into my bathers and head down to my local beach. I meet a group of people of all ages and we swim approximately 1.5 kilometres along the beach.
Where do you do this?
My morning swim is at Mooloolaba Beach, Sunshine Coast, Queensland. I've hiked through Africa, Himalayas, Australian Mountains, Colorado Rockies, Zion National Park, Utah, Grand Canyon, Arizona, Canadian Rockies and much more. My triathlons are usually around the Sunshine Coast.
What do you eat before and after?
What I eat before and after any exercise does not differ to what I eat throughout my life. People think that exercise is different to everyday living but we require good food for brain and muscle energy every day of our life, not just when we exercise. It's like my training - it’s consistent like my food. Before I swim I have a glass of water and then when I get into the ocean I usually gulp a couple of mouthfuls of seawater. Then my coffee is always a bulletproof (butter, coconut oil and long black) and my breakfasts consist of CADA (a coconut, almond, date and apple mix) with yoghurt, an omelet with greens or left over dinner of osso buco or lamb shanks. I don't eat anything from a packet.
Why do you exercise?
I love the great outdoors, I love being outside and being active - anything that gets me into the natural environment I do. My husband and I have stand up paddle boards and a jet ski and when ever we can get out in them, we do, just to be outside. I exercise and move because I love the experience of it. I don’t do things out of fear, I do them out of love.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
If I don’t get into the sun and the out doors and I don’t have my morning swim or hike or walk I become very irritated and fidgety. It's not good for my relationship - my husband is the same so we make a wonderful pair. We have done this with our kids as well. We took a 2 year sabbatical and travelled around Australia in a bus which gave them their sense for adventure and being outside.
Do you do this every day, every week?
My swim is everyday when I’m home, but I do travel with work and so I take my togs with me and if there is a lake or a beach, I'm in! If there isn't, I'll walk or do a short run. I never go to a gym, always outside. There is never an excuse not to get up and get outside, even the snow does not stop me.
How does exercise impact your work day?
Having rituals in your life are important for work. My swim each morning begins my day early. It stimulates my mind and body and I’m able to get to work and work a solid amount of time, sometimes into the evening if I have deadlines. Around midday I will get out of my office and walk in the sun for 10 minutes or at least get outside. I do full day seminars where I speak all day, I also do 3 day conferences, where I’m the sole speaker, as well as travel to Europe to speak for the weekend then home again. Long haul flights and speaking extending periods of time need health and energy and my routines of exercise and what I eat enables me to achieve more then most people.
What do you do for exercise?
I exercise every morning! I wake up at 5.45 am and get ready for a 6 am workout on Bondi Beach, I always work out outside and love the energy it brings me watching the sunrise. My workout goes until about 6.45 am and I have a quick swim right after in the ocean, followed by a 10 minute meditation on my balcony. This routine sets me up for a productive and focused day.
My exercise consists of either an outdoor workout of boxing, circuit training or kettlebells, during any given week I try to do all 3. I also try to do 1 to 3 runs each week varying from 6 to 12 kilometres.
Jumping in the ocean is something I have always relished. Growing up in New York City this was never an option and each morning it reminds me of how lucky I am to live in such a gorgeous place and have a business I absolutely love. For meditation I do transcendental meditation which is something I started doing with Tom Cronin (an investment banker turned meditation teacher) about 2 years ago. This focuses me before I begin the day and grounds me.
Where do you do this?
I exercise right in front of Bondi Beach with trainer Bondi Vixen. When I run, I run from North Bondi through to Vaucluse and around the cliffs, the most stunning view to run alongside! I swim in North Bondi where the waves are a bit calmer. I meditate on my balcony, I am lucky enough to live on a cliff and the outlook is open ocean with plenty of whales, I sit here in the morning for my morning meditation and morning planning while having breakfast and tea!
What do you eat before and after?
When I wake up I have a glass of hot water with lemon to hydrate and a cup of green tea. I tend to work out on an empty stomach, and as soon as I get back make 3 eggs with spinach/tomatoes/any other veggies I have in the fridge. If I am feeling indulgent I'll also make a green smoothie to go along with breakfast from nudie coconut water, kale, spinach, almonds, chia seeds and macca powder.
Why do you exercise?
I exercise because I value my mind and body, I work a lot, often in the evenings and I feel that giving myself the mornings to really get ready for the day puts me in a positive and effective mind frame.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
If I don't exercise for a few days my energy levels dip and I start to feel less bubbly, L&A Social Media is a high energy business and we are always buzzing, working out consistently helps me keep this energy up and show up 100% the best I can be each day. Same with meditation, I find the days I meditate are significantly more productive and flow better than the ones I don't. The focus a tiny 10 minutes in the morning brings is incredible!
Do you do this every day, every week?
I love my rituals, I do this every day except for the weekends; on the weekends my partner and I normally go surfing or scuba diving for a bit more fun exercise, though I often do long runs on the weekend as well!
How do you think this impacts your work day?
Very much in a positive way! Working out and a swim wake me up, meditation ground me, and a healthy breakfastand morning planning session outside get me excited and ready to take on an awesome day!
What do you do for exercise?
I exercise 3 to 5 times per week for 30 to 60 minutes each time. My typical week is: 3 to 4 jogs; and 1 or 2 sessions at the gym doing weights or Cross-fit.
Where do you do this?
Centennial park, the bay run, lane cove national park or Fitness First (Bondi Junction is my favourite branch).
What do you wear?
I wear Asics shoes, Body Science compression leggings, with shorts and a regular t-shirt.
What do you eat before and after?
I try not to eat much before I train. After, I eat what I want!
Why do you exercise?
I exercise to 1) stay in shape and 2) to keep my mind clear and positive.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
Guilty.
Do you do this every day, every week?
I workout once most days, occasionally I'll workout twice in a day (mostly weekends) and some days I'll rest.
How do you think this impacts your work day?
I think I'm 50% better at work when I'm training. I have more energy, I'm more positive and my mind is clearer.
What do you do for exercise?
An ideal week would look something like this:
Monday = Strength training. Heavy weights, functional movements. Mostly dead lifts and squats.
Tuesday = Circuit training with high intensity cardio and full body exercises
Wednesday = Foundation training. Functional movements, light weights, focus on upper body.
Thursday = Running (5-10 kilometres)
Wednesday = Foundation training. Functional movements, light weights, focus on lower body.
Saturday and Sunday = Rest and fun. May include hiking, tennis, surfing.
Where do you do this?
Atmail has recently partnered with our neighbour Simply Fit in Peregian Beach who have a gym just steps from the office on a corporate wellness program. Our group circuit sessions are held after work on Tuesdays in the park or on the beach. I try to fit individual training sessions during the week at lunch-time on Wednesday and Friday and whenever I can on Monday.
What do you wear?
About 6 or 7 years ago I bought several of the same style basic black running shorts and a couple sleeveless Nike t-shirts. I still wear these same items which have held up remarkably well over the years. My current choice of footwear is an ultralight minimal F-LITE 195 from INOV8. I’m on my second pair of these and very happy with them.
What do you eat before and after?
Anything and everything—no specific regimen here.
Why do you exercise?
I exercise because I want to maintain a basic level of strength and overall fitness for as long as possible. Balance is important to me in every aspect of life. It feels good to be sore after a particularly gruelling session but it also feels good to lie around and do nothing.
How do feel if you do not exercise?
I've gotten to a point where I feel great when I exercise but I don't beat myself up when I can't — even for extended periods of time. Years ago I would feel the need to push myself harder but now I'm content to get what I can, especially since I think I can still perform at a fairly high level.
Do you do this every day, every week?
If I can complete all 5 days as described above it feels like a great achievement. If I miss the run or a Monday strength session I don't feel as though I need to make it up. If other opportunities for physical actives present themselves I'll happily replace one thing with another.
How do think exercising impacts your work day?
The Atmail Army have been training together for about 9 months now. Our team of 18 successfully completed the Spartan Sprint in Brisbane a few months ago. We've got a similar number participating in the upcoming Coolum Beach Bash obstacle course and the Tough Mudder in August. Feedback on this training, camaraderie and team-building has been very positive and features prominently on staff survey responses. One recent quote from a happy staff member: 'It's great that a culture of fitness, especially group training, is becoming the norm as this will help our young guns stay at the tip top cutting edge and avoid burn out.'
What do you do for exercise?
I have a regular 'ride to work' which is around 15 kilometres taking me from the North of Sydney to the CBD where our office is. On weekends, and when I'm feeling rather energetic in the evenings I'll do a quick lap of the popular Manly Dam mountain bike track. On weekends if the wind is right I'll pull out my kite and go kiteboarding. Even in the middle of winter, if there's an onshore 20-25 knot wind, I'm out there in the water jumping waves! I also do endurance events, including 100 kilometre walks like the upcoming Oxfam Trailwalker.
Where do you exercise?
Mountain biking is generally in the bush around Sydney's north, so Manly Dam, Garigal, and the newly developed Old Mans Valley track in Hornsby.
What do you wear?
When kiteboarding, I wear a wetsuit in winter and the harness gear you need to hook the kite in. Mountain biking I'm fully lycra clad with clipless shoes, clear glasses and my iPod.
What do you eat before and after exercising?
Because I try and exercise daily I eat a lean diet that combines the 'Paleo way' (vegetables, old grains and meat) with the 'French way' (wine, cheese and bread!) During exercise I have home made muesli bars which is a recipe my sister gave me, lollies, Red Bull and GU energy gels when riding hard.
Why do you exercise?
I love pushing my body hard which really focuses my mind on the task at hand. Strong exercise is one of the best ways I can achieve the 'zen state of mind' where my whole mind, body and spirit are focused on riding forward.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
I feel flat if I don't exercise, and my team mates in the office definitely notice I'm not as energetic as I normally am.
Do you do this every day, every week?
I try and mix it up, but get the ride to work in daily. Although some times work pressures get in the way!
How does exercise impact your work day?
Strong exercise promotes a healthy a state of mind. I find I'm much better at decision making, thinking creatively and importantly, leading a team when I've done some exercise. I feel refreshed and energetic when I've done a good ride or surf.
What do you do for exercise?
My exercise mostly consists of training for medium (City 2 Surf, Sutherland to Surf) to long runs (Sydney Marathon), and finally Tough Mudder at the end of the running season. I've been running since 2002, competed in 5 marathons, 5 half marathons and 12 City 2 Surfs. The aim of the game is to do personal bests each year, and that gets even more challenging as time passes.
Where do you do this?
The beauty of running is you can do it anywhere, but usually around known circuits. My record on a stamina run while training for last year's Great Ocean Road Marathon was 4 times from the pastureland to the base of the great dividing range escarpment in a morning - 40 kilometres, 2 kilometres of vertical ascent, 4.5 hours.
What do you wear?
Thermals - it's bloody cold at the moment!
What do you eat before and after exercise?
Carbs the night before and then 30 minutes prior.
Why do you exercise?
Exercise for mental balance, rest for the same, but only so that I have the capacity to exercise again.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
Oh dear - I'm very grumpy when I take a week off before each major race to freshen up.
Whether they do this every day and whether they mix it up.
I mix it up in terms of four sessions per week running - speed, anaerobic, strength and stamina. On the off days it's upper body cross training with chin-ups, pushups and crunches/planks.
How does exercising impact your work day?
It's all about balance. Being highly effective at work requires the balance of reasonably serious regular exercise.
Mental clarity and objectivity is what it's all about.
What do you do for exercise?
I got to the gym twice a week at Fitness First. Usually on Saturdays and Wednesdays and focus mainly on strength training. I also play tennis once a week with a friend who is a professional tennis coach. I'm also an avid cableboarder when I can find the place and time to do it. Usually overseas in an environment that has summer all year round such as Thailand and Singapore.
What do you eat before and after exercising?
For gym training it will include pre-workout which I get from GNC and post-training it will be a blend of whey protein (Gold standard) and BCAAs followed by a low carb diet meal. I try to have enough carb intake during the day especially in the morning/afternoon as it's important to have enough energy or else you feel pretty flat.
Why do you exercise?
Exercising is important as it helps with reducing stress and running a start up is stressful so managing work life balance is important to ensure your mind and productivity is at its peak.
How do you feel if you do not exercise?
I feel rather lethargic if I do not exercise. It's important to allocate time to doing this as you can always find excuses to doing more work.
How does this impact your work day?
This doesn't necessarily impact the work day at all. All activities are done outside of work so I can maintain focus during the day.
