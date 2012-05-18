Here Are The Executives Facebook Interviewed Before Poaching Sheryl Sandberg From Google

Photo: djevents via Flickr

Before Facebook hired away Sheryl Sandberg, CEO Mark Zuckerberg interviewed a whole host of other executives for the top parental supervision spot.Among that list were former Yahoo executive Ellen Siminoff, Apple veteran Bud Colligan (now a partner at Accel) and Jeff Jordan, former CEO of OpenTable, according to a new report by Bloomberg BusinessWeek.



Several of Facebook’s early backers wanted to bring in an executive to watch over Zuckerberg, and began introducing him to those executives after it raised its first significant outside capital, according to the Bloomberg BusinessWeek story.

They visited Facebook’s first offices in Palo Alto on Emerson Street to discuss senior executive positions before Facebook hired Sheryl Sandberg away from Google, according to the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.