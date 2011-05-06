Here Are The Eight Different Types Of American Voters

The Pew centre’s latest breakdown of the U.S. electorate illustrates what anyone who watches cable news has known for some time now – American political attitudes are fractious.



Republican groups have coalesced into a single conservative bloc since 2005, the last time the centre conducted the survey. This is likely – if not primarily – the result of unified opposition to a Democratic president and a Democratic agenda. The Democrats, on the other hand, have frayed on a range of issues.

At the same time, the survey finds that an increasing number of Americans are rejecting party affiliations. But don’t mistake these voters for moderates. The growing cadre of independents hold strong ideological positions across a spectrum of topics. They tend to eschew conservative and liberal orthodoxies.

“People in the middle have some pretty strong and well- defined sense of values, and they’re a challenge both to the Democrats and to the Republicans,” Andrew Kohut, the Pew centre president and director of the survey told Bloomberg. “They have conflicted attitudes.”

The study breaks down these political differences into nine “typologies” – two Republican, three Democratic and four independent. Where do you fall in?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.