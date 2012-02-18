Here Are The Doctors' Warnings John Glenn Ignored Before Blasting Into Space

This Monday marks the 50th anniversary of John Glenn’s historic orbital flight aboard Friendship 7.



To celebrate the milestone, 90-year-old Glenn, joined by fellow Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 86, addressed hundreds of NASA workers at the Kennedy Space centre on Friday.

Glenn discussed doctors’ early fears about travelling into space, which he noted seem “so primitive now, they’re almost laughable. ”

Among the concerns:

Your eyes might change shape enough to impair vision

Vertigo severe enough to inhibit function

Trouble swallowing

Thankfully, the legend blasted off into space on Feb. 20, 1962, despite the warnings.

Here’s a clip of the spaceman talking about the “ridiculous fears,” courtesy of the Associated Press.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.