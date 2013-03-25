Here Are The defence Department's Picks For The Best Images Of 2012

I can confidently say there exists a photo for every military memorial, for every year of the war.



In fact, for most every success, failure, or accomplishment, loss or impromptu change of plan, in most every clime and place, there are photos … and photographers, right there in the grit with the grunts, submerged beneath the water, and exposed to enemy fire.

So, yearly, a handful of talented visual artists, journalists, and professionals, quietly gather to select the top imagery produced in “uniformed” photography.

They call it, MilPhog, and it’s an unheralded ritual of the military’s top photographic talent.

