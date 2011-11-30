Here Are Some Of The Crazy Things Apple Fanboys Believe That Aren't Actually True

You ain’t seen nothing yet.

Photo: dukeinnewyorkstateofmind.files.wordpress.com

Steve Jobs’ reality distortion field gave birth to a completely new subspecies in the human race — the Apple Fanboy. This is a curious animal that tends to disregard technical wisdom and listen exclusively to what Apple and its marketing components have to say.



They adore the devices Apple releases, but who wouldn’t? Apple has some of the best phones, tablets and PCs on the market. But they are not universally the best.

Your typical Apple fanboy won’t believe that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.