Here Are Some Of The Crazy Things Apple Fanboys Believe That Aren't Actually True

Steve Jobs’ reality distortion field gave birth to a completely new subspecies in the human race — the Apple Fanboy. This is a curious animal that tends to disregard technical wisdom and listen exclusively to what Apple and its marketing components have to say.
They adore the devices Apple releases, but who wouldn’t? Apple has some of the best phones, tablets and PCs on the market. But they are not universally the best.
Your typical Apple fanboy won’t believe that.
Apple devices might look the best, but they are far from packing the best hardware. But Apple has a one-year development cycle, and there's a lot of room for a competitor to build a phone with better hardware in that year.
One example is the iPhone camera. When other smartphones were sporting 8-megapixel cameras and superior image sensors, the iPhone 4 still had a 5-megapixel camera. Apple has since improved the camera in the iPhone 4S, but it won't be long before it's leapfrogged again.
A lot of other Android phones have a faster processor and more memory than the iPhone. Apple's phones might look the best, but they typically do not have the best hardware on the market.
Samsung is the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world after shipping 28 million smartphones in the third quarter this year. Its market share is still growing while Apple's market share has dipped slightly, according to Strategy Analytics.
You can attribute some of that to Apple holding off on releasing its next phone, the iPhone 4S, until October. But Samsung still has about a 10 million unit lead on Apple and shows no signs of slowing down. That's because Samsung can manufacture phones with a variety of operating systems, like Android and Windows Phone 7, and appeal to a much larger audience.
Unlike the jarring blue screen of death that appears on typical Windows computers, Apple's crash screen is little more elegant.
On the MacBook, it's called a Kernel Panic (they refer to them at the Apple Store as KPs). Apple store employees will tell you that as soon as you see a KP, it starts to go downhill. (At least, that's what they told me when I started experiencing non-stop Kernel Panics thanks to a driver malfunction.)
As elegant as it seems, it still means your computer just crashed.
Fixes for Kernel Panics usually involve a fresh install for your operating system or replacing the logic board.
Steve Jobs' reality-distortion field that induced a mania among Apple fanboys that led a crusade against Flash after he launched the iPhone without support for flash.
But that mania also extended to desktops, where most of the web is powered by Flash.
Flash does suck for mobile -- for mobile devices. It can slow down your phone and kill your battery. But it still powers most of what you see in your browser on a computer.
Most modern videos and interactive media on the web are powered by Flash. Most graphic-intensive interactive app development is still done in Flash. YouTube still uses it by default.
So, unless you want to shut down half the web, you should probably shut up and show Flash a little bit of respect.
Apple breezed past Microsoft and is making better smartphones and tablets, but Microsoft is hardly irrelevant.
Apple, along with most other companies, doesn't have an answer for Microsoft's Office division, which continues to crush the competition. Its business division, mostly consisting of Office, brings in more than $5 billion each quarter and grew 8 per cent last quarter. Microsoft brought its entire Office suite online with Office 365.
Apple can't even go up against Microsoft's Xbox division, which has basically built a business from scratch when it manufactured the first Xbox a decade ago. Microsoft's entertainment division, which includes the Xbox 360 and others, now brings in around $2 billion each quarter.
And now Microsoft is getting serious about smartphones with its Mango update for Windows Phone 7 and a slew of new phones that can at least stand in the iPhone's shadow. Microsoft is working closely with app developers like Facebook and Spotify to build heavily integrated apps with Windows Phone 7.
Apple's runaway success with the iPad, iPod Touch and iPhone might have you thinking the PC (in the broadest sense) era is long over and we're entering an age dominated by smart devices.
Well, not so fast. PC manufacturers will still ship around 400 million PCs this year and there are no signs that the PC era is over just yet. We may be at the start of the decline, but PCs still have plenty of life in them -- especially if you count the recent surge of ultrabooks like the MacBook Air.
Apple set a record for sales of its Mac computers in its most recent operating quarter by selling 4.89 million Mac computers -- like the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air.
Plenty of time left here.
Windows users automatically assume they'll need some kind of anti-virus and firewall software to protect their computer. Apple users think their devices are too secure to stoop to such measures.
Except there is plenty of malware out there that affects Apple devices. Earlier this year, legions of people fell for the MacDefender trojan virus, prompting Apple to release an update that protected Apple computers against the attacks.
The Apple motto used to be 'security through obscurity,' but that's becoming less true as Apple gains share in the PC market. Time for a reality check.
Nearly any story mentioning Android will inevitably pull in an armchair pundit that will politely remind you that Apple controls 52% of the profits in the smartphone market, even though Android is dominating in terms of market share.
The profits! Think of the profits!
Never mind the fact that Google is activating more than a half-million Android-powered devices every day and commands the global smartphone market. Android controls more than half of the market and shows no signs of slowing down, while Apple's market share has dipped slightly.
Clearly you've never heard of Ice Cream Sandwich.
Google's next operating system will do something Apple hasn't done yet -- unify native apps across both tablets and smartphones. Right now, the iPad can run an iPhone application, but it stretches to fill the iPad and doesn't look that great.
You'll only have to issue one app to the Android Marketplace and it will work just as well on both tablets and smartphones.
Apple jumped to a commanding lead with the iPhone operating system, but Android has been gaining ground with each new release. Honeycomb introduced a native tablet interface, and Ice Cream Sandwich will unify the experience altogether. And it's just as zippy and pretty as the iPhone operating system.
Jobs instilled a fanatic sense of discipline and loyalty within his fan base. So much so that his reality distortion field will long survive his death.
Apple fanboys today eat up anything Apple-related from media outlets and immediately trash anything that's remotely negative. You can see it on just about every website -- including Business Insider.
