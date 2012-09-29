Here Are The Crazy Paychecks Celebs Get To Attend Fashion Shows

Anjelica Huston, Debra Messing, Paula Patton, Amber Heard and Jessica Alba attended the Michael Kors show in February.

During this week’s Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week earlier this month, celebrities and socialites took up all of the prime front row seating during shows.But what most people don’t realise is that celebs are being paid to simply sit here and watch the roughly 10-minute-long runway show.



The Hollywood Reporter put together a quick list of celebs who use their presence to get a pay day during Fashion Week.

Cameron Silver, the owner of LA’s high end vintage boutique Decades, was the only fashionisto in the article to go on the record about what insiders already know: “[Brands] fly [celebs] out and put them up, and offer a nice Paris or Milan holiday, unless they’re contractually obliged to attend. Others pay them an appearance fee.”

Here’s what some A-list names get to attend the shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Beyoncé: Fashionista.com published a fee list in 2010 indicating that Beyoncé received up to $100,000 to appear in a front-row seat.

Rihanna: one unnamed British publication reports she was paid about $97,500 to attend Karl Lagerfeld’s fall 2012 show in Paris.

Jessica Chastain: It’s rumoured she was paid $800,000 to do photo ops at last year’s Armani Privé show—but a stylist insider says, “Of course, a lot of shows do pay, some more than others —$800,000 is totally exaggerated.” (The fee likely was closer to $80,000.) Other Armani loyalists include Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett.

Chloe Sevigny’s $65,000, per a U.K. pub, is in keeping with industry averages.

Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian are in the $50,000 range.

“High-end deals usually are exclusive; if a star goes to just one show (like Jennifer Lawrence, seated next to Harvey Weinstein, at Dior in July), bank on them having been paid in kind or as part of an ad contract requiring their attendance.”

While New York Fashion Week is very social, Paris tends to be a bit more contractual.

“Don’t be surprised to spot some Dior faces (Marion Cotillard, Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis or Charlize Theron) in the label’s front row,” explains THR. “Expect Salma Hayek at the hottest show, the first women’s collection by YSL’s new creative director Hedi Slimane, in support of husband Francois-Henri Pinault, who runs parent company PPR.”

And now it’s fashion bloggers, too, who are getting huge pay days to show face and post photos on their social media networks with huge followings.

According to a recent New York Times article about fashion bloggers getting paid to wear designer’s clothes, “Branding consultants estimate that popular bloggers and other so-called influencers can earn $2,000 to $10,000 for a single appearance in their wares … During Fashion Week, Socialyte, through its marketing arm, Trendsparks, is managing about 200 placements, he said, for 18 fashion brands and retailers.”

