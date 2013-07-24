Here Are The Crazy colourful Bikes Google Employees Ride Around Campus HQ

Corporate bicycle fleets are not uncommon on Silicon Valley tech campuses, but there’s no place quite like Google with its fleet of thirteen-hundred primary coloured two-wheelers.



While visiting Google’s campus last week it was clear that the bikes come in all shapes and sizes and are available to pretty much anyone to take just about wherever they please.

Google started the experimental bike program in 2007 with 100 Huffy’s, and there are still about 25 of those rolling around. It introduced the multi-coloured “clown bikes” in 2009 and today Google offers employees sturdier rides designed by Google engineers.

The bikes are maintained and housed in an anonymous building not far from HQ. The bikes are grouped and dropped at shuttle bus stops across campus where employees can peddle the remainder of the journey to work.

Business Insider took these photos Friday July 19 when visiting Mountain View, California.

This is how you spot a Google employee.

