Here Are The Cracking Photos Of Lightning In Melbourne That Have Caused Major Transport Delays

Lightning strikes Melbourne overnight. Photo: Twitter

Severe storms, thunder and lightning struck Melbourne overnight, causing power outages and major delays to transport services throughout the city.

Melbourne’s Metro City Loop was without power earlier this morning but some stations have since resumed services. Users are experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes across the entire rail network.

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Source: Melbourne Metro

Reports on social media indicate people at Richmond Station have been told there are no citybound trains and are being forced to take the tram.

Metro has reported limited movement between Caulfield & Flinders St with major delays currently being experienced.

A family had to evacuate their home around 2am when a lightning strike reportedly set fire to a nearby tree. Flames from the trees branches tore through the property. Police evacuated neighbours in surrounding houses. No no one was injured in the blaze.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued gale warnings for the Central Gippsland and East Gippsland coastal areas as well as strong wind warnings for Port Phillip, Western Port, Gippsland Lakes, West Coast and Central Coast.

There is also a chance of further thunderstorms in the Melbourne metropolitan area and a medium (60%) chance of rain.

Here are some photos of last night’s lightning strikes, taken from social media.

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Alamein/Belgrave/Glen Waverley/Lilydale lines: Service have resumed running back via the City Loop from Richmond. See http://t.co/BQJyxSYf2i — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) October 26, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.